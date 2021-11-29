Ohio’s 2021 Fall Wild Turkey Hunting Season stats

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio hunters checked 694 wild turkeys during the 2021 fall hunting season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The 2021 fall season was open in 70 counties from Saturday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 28.

As previously reported, deer gun season opened in Ohio on Monday. All hunters have the chance to hunt the 2021 gun season from Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 5, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19. More on deer season as statistics become available.

According to a news release from ODNR, the top 10 counties for wild turkeys taken during the fall 2021 hunting season include: Highland (29), Trumbull (29), Columbiana (27), Ashtabula (25), Stark (25), Coshocton (22), Tuscarawas (21), Guernsey (20), Clermont (19), and Knox (18). There were seven turkeys taken in Gallia and 14 in Meigs.

The average harvest for the previous three fall seasons (2018, 2019, and 2020) is 1,079. In 2020, hunters took 1,063 birds. The Division of Wildlife issued 7,470 fall turkey hunting permits in 2021. This is 21% below the 3-year average (9,428 permits).

Wild turkeys were extirpated from Ohio by 1904 and were reintroduced in the 1950s by the Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s first modern day wild turkey hunting season opened in the spring of 1966 in nine counties, and hunters checked 12 birds. The spring wild turkey harvest topped 1,000 for the first time in 1984. Spring turkey hunting opened statewide in 2000. Fall turkey season first opened in 19 counties in 1996.

County totals

A county list of all wild turkeys checked by hunters during the 2021 fall hunting season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2021, and the three-year average of turkeys taken in 2018, 2019, and 2020 is in parentheses. A three-year average provides a better overall comparison to this year’s numbers, eliminating year-to-year variation because of weather, misaligned season dates, and other unavoidable factors. Numbers below are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 7 (13); Allen: 6 (8); Ashland: 13 (13); Ashtabula: 25 (39); Athens: 9 (18); Belmont: 4 (23); Brown: 12 (12); Butler: 15 (13); Carroll: 10 (24); Champaign: 5 (4); Clermont: 19 (25); Columbiana: 27 (26); Coshocton: 22 (44); Crawford: 5 (3); Cuyahoga: 2 (3); Defiance: 7 (12); Delaware: 9 (9); Erie: 3 (7); Fairfield: 6 (9); Franklin: 2 (3); Fulton: 6 (10); Gallia: 7 (25); Geauga: 11 (28); Guernsey: 20 (33); Hamilton: 14 (9); Hancock: 1 (5); Hardin: 4 (4); Harrison: 12 (25); Henry: 2 (3); Highland: 29 (24); Hocking: 5 (18); Holmes: 5 (27); Huron: 3 (10); Jackson: 14 (18); Jefferson: 13 (18); Knox: 18 (21); Lake: 5 (9); Lawrence: 7 (14); Licking: 10 (25); Logan: 7 (8); Lorain: 8 (9); Lucas: 3 (12); Mahoning: 10 (13); Medina: 9 (13); Meigs: 14 (20); Monroe: 14 (22); Morgan: 3 (19); Morrow: 4 (8); Muskingum: 10 (20); Noble: 10 (23); Paulding: 2 (4); Perry: 13 (16); Pike: 11 (12); Portage: 7 (15); Preble: 12 (7); Putnam: 2 (3); Richland: 16 (21); Ross: 8 (18); Scioto: 11 (19); Seneca: 2 (6); Stark: 25 (17); Summit: 7 (10); Trumbull: 29 (28); Tuscarawas: 21 (35); Vinton: 6 (15); Warren: 7 (6); Washington: 8 (19); Wayne: 10 (10); Williams: 8 (14); Wyandot: 3 (2).

2021 total: 694

Three-year average total: 1,079.

In regards to deer gun season, ODNR estimates 300,000 hunters will make their way to Ohio’s forests and fields. In 2020, hunters harvested a total of 92,310 deer during the gun seasons, with 71,651 deer taken during the week-long gun season, plus 14,864 deer during the gun weekend. Youth hunters harvested 5,795 deer during the two-day youth weekend.

The 2020 statewide gun seasons total increased nearly 10% from the three-year average of 83,935 deer. Last year, nearly 410,000 deer permits were purchased or issued.

