Lending a helping hand with ‘Hat Drive’ 2021

GALLIPOLIS — The 14th annual “Hat Drive” returns on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. to benefit local children.

The Gallipolis Police Department began the tradition in 2008 to raise money to assist in providing Christmas gifts for children in Gallia County, according to the news release sent on behalf of this year’s campaign.

The event has since grown into an annual event and now includes the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Grande Police Department, the Gallipolis Lions Club and other civic organizations that have joined in over the years, the release further stated.

During the “Hat Drive” event, officers and deputies will be in the roadway collecting donations in their uniform hats.

According to the news release, the Lions Club and other participating organizations will then take all collected funds and purchase Christmas gifts for “children in need” across Gallia County.

The “Hat Drive” will take place at the following locations: State Route 87 a the intersection of Smithers Avenue — the Walmart intersection; Jackson Pike, County Road 35, at the intersection of Maple Drive — near the Spring Valley Speedway and in the Village of Rio Grande on State Route 325 — beside of McDonalds.

The police and sheriff’s departments are inviting everyone to come out and help brighten the Christmas of local children in Gallia County.

For those who will not be in the participating areas during the “Hat Drive” but would still like to donate towards the cause, donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Gallipolis Police Department — 519 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 456321 — in an envelope marked “Hat Drive.”

Pictured is a scene from a past hat drive, prior to the pandemic. The annual event provides gifts to local children and will continue Saturday, Dec. 4. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_12.9.GDT_HatCampaign.jpg Pictured is a scene from a past hat drive, prior to the pandemic. The annual event provides gifts to local children and will continue Saturday, Dec. 4. OVP File Photo

