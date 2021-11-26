County Commissioners discuss water lines, agenda items

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Board of Commissioners recently approved the Nov. 18 meeting minutes, which included discussions on water lines, personnel and other agenda items.

Commissioner Harold Montgomery, Jay Stapleton and Eugene Green were all present at the meeting.

Travel Requests for Steve McGee, Treasurer, to travel to the 2021 Fall Conference in Columbus, Ohio from Nov. 16-19; Montgomery and County Administrator Melissa Clark, to travel to the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission Executive Committee meeting on Nov. 18 in Waverly and Montgomery to travel to Wellston on Nov. 19 for a Solid Waste District meeting were approved.

The weekly canine shelter report was given for the week ending on November 14. The report stated seven animals came in, five were adopted, two were reclaimed, four are in foster homes and 38 remain at the shelter.

Clark gave the financial reports for the 21st amended certificate if estimated resources and November 2021 sales tax report.

Brent Bolin with Gallia Rural Water Association expressed interest in using funds from the “state and nations funds” to extend water lines in Gallia County areas with poor water sources. The commissioners agreed in the need and offered a letter of support to them when the grant request was ready.

A written letter from Melinda Kingery, Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities superintendent, was received by the commission. Kingery was recommending the re-appointment of Carlene Greene to the board, as her term was expiring but she was willing to serve another term. Kingery also requested to appoint Rayanna Stinson, beginning Jan. 1, 2022 to Jan. 20, 2026, to replace the position of Barbara Burnett, who has served the maximum allowed terms, as the commissioner’s representative. A motion was entertained and passed by commissioners at the recommendation of Kingery.

Karen Sprague, grants administrator, informed the commission the deferred mortgage on real estate from a “previous round” of the Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) grant has been paid in full. It was said the prosecuting attorney had prepared the release of real estate mortgage forms. A motion was made by Greene and seconded by Stapleton and passing 3-0. The real estate mortgagee form was signed by Montgomery as commission president and is on file on the county’s CHIP files.

An emergency resolution accepting “the material terms of the one Ohio subdivision settlement pursuant to the one Ohio memorandum of understanding and consistent with the terms of the July 21, 2021 National Opioid Settlement Agreement” was was motioned and signed by the commissioners.

Stapleton made a motion to sign the Ohio Hanssen Participation form, the motion passed 3-0.

County Clerk Annette Brown presented the commission with a memorandum of agreement with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for jail services. The memorandum was signed by all three commissioners.

A contract for the Gallia County Sheriff and Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Labor Council, Inc. with effective dates of Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 21, 2024 was presented by Brown. The contract had been approved and signed by Sheriff Matt Champlin. A motion to approve and sign the contract was made and passed 3-0.