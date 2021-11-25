One killed, one injured in Route 2 crash

GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — One person has died and another was injured following a two-vehicle accident early Tuesday evening on Route 2.

According to a news release from the Mason County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Cpl. A.B. Ward responded to the scene of a “head on collision” at 5:44 p.m. on Tuesday in the 15000-block of Huntington Road/Route 2 in the Gallipolis Ferry area.

The news release states Mallory R. Greenlee, 37, Gallipolis Ferry, was driving south on W.Va. 2 in a 2002 Chevrolet Impala, while Kimberly M. Dragonowski, 38, Huntington, W.Va., was traveling north on W.Va. 2 in a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. Sgt. J.M. Finnicum reported to Ohio Valley Publishing, it appears at this point in the investigation that Greenlee reportedly went left of center.

Greenlee was pronounced dead at the scene and Dragonowski was reportedly flown by air medical helicopter to a Huntington area hospital for treatment of her injuries. Dragonowski was described as being in “serious condition” at the time she was flown, according to the news release. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Sgt. Finnicum.

Also assisting at the scene were first responders with the Point Pleasant Fire Department and Mason County EMS.

Sgt. Finnicum said Route 2 was closed for around four hours as a result of the accident. The accident remains under investigation.