‘Black Friday’ event today at Animal Shelter… Prizes, adoptions, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Mason County Animal Shelter is holding a special Black Friday event and fundraiser today from 1 to 4 p.m. at the shelter with prize drawings and a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with a best friend for life.

Tickets are being sold for a chance at winning a wide variety of donated prizes from many area businesses. Tickets are $1 for one ticket or $5 for six tickets. Winners will be drawn after the event and be notified. Tickets can be purchased at the shelter today.

In addition, animals are available to meet and adopt. During the event, dogs will have a special $75 adoption fee and cats will have a special $20 adoption fee which includes rabies vaccine and spay/neutering.

The Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department will also be bringing Santa and Mrs. Claus out on the fire truck to visit. Sidenstricker said visitors can get pictures taken with Santa for $5.

There will also be refreshments available.

All proceeds raised during today event will go back into the shelter to assist in care of the animals.

Axel is ready to meet some new friends and find his forever home during the Mason County Animal Shelter's Black Friday event.

