Christmas at the shelter… Special ‘Black Friday’ event with prizes, Santa and Mrs. Claus, adoptions

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Mason County Animal Shelter is holding a special Black Friday event and fundraiser on Nov. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the shelter with prize drawings and a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with a best friend for life.

Shelter Manager Denee Sidenstricker, said the event gives everyone the opportunity to come out to the shelter and find a new friend.

Tickets are being sold for a chance at winning a variety of donated prizes. Sidenstricker said tickets are $1 for one ticket or $5 for six tickets.

Winners will be drawn after the event and be notified. Tickets can be purchased at the shelter Tuesday (today) and Wednesday or at the event on Friday.

The Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department will also be bringing Santa and Mrs. Claus out on the fire truck to visit. Sidenstricker said visitors can get pictures taken with Santa for $5.

During the event, dogs will have a special $75 adoption fee and cats will have a special $20 adoption fee which includes rabies vaccine and spay/neutering.

There will also be refreshments available.

Sidenstricker thanked Haley Smith, Mason County Career Center for designing the event flyer.

All proceeds raised during Friday’s event will go back into the shelter to assist in care of the animals.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Brownie is ready to meet some new friends and find his forever home during the Mason County Animal Shelter’s Black Friday event. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_DSC_0164.jpg Brownie is ready to meet some new friends and find his forever home during the Mason County Animal Shelter’s Black Friday event. Rachel Pequignot | Courtesy Lilly is ready to meet some new friends and find his forever home during the Mason County Animal Shelter’s Black Friday event. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_DSC_0253.jpg Lilly is ready to meet some new friends and find his forever home during the Mason County Animal Shelter’s Black Friday event. Rachel Pequignot | Courtesy Several businesses have donated a a variety of items and gift cards as part of a fundraiser for the Mason County Animal Shelter’s Black Friday event. Tickets for the prize drawing are available now and on Friday at the event. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_IMG_1815.jpg Several businesses have donated a a variety of items and gift cards as part of a fundraiser for the Mason County Animal Shelter’s Black Friday event. Tickets for the prize drawing are available now and on Friday at the event. Brittany Hively | OVP Axel is ready to meet some new friends and find his forever home during the Mason County Animal Shelter’s Black Friday event. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_DSC_0269.jpg Axel is ready to meet some new friends and find his forever home during the Mason County Animal Shelter’s Black Friday event. Brittany Hively | OVP

Special ‘Black Friday’ event

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.