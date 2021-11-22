A ‘Grande’ Christmas

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The village of Rio Grande was aglow on Saturday night with the lighting of the “Grande” Christmas tree.

The artificial tree came from New York City and is 43-feet tall, said Mayor Matt Easter.

“The Renew Rio Project wanted to put a Christmas tree on the site,” Easter said. “We’re hoping that this is a future site of a new business, but instead of having just a bare lot, Renew Rio wanted to put a tree on it for the community to enjoy.”

The tree lighting event drew in more people than the mayor or anyone expected.

“I really didn’t [expect the crowd], I had no way to talk to the crowd because I had a speech,” Easter said.

With the unexpected large crowd, instead of giving his speech, Easter started a countdown that grew in volume with the crowd until the tree lit the sky.

Easter said he believed there were at least 250 people who came out to the lighting event.

Along with the tree lighting, visitors were able to get cookies or candy, Grinch tokens were given out for ice cream at McDonald’s, photos were taken at the Gallia-Meigs-Jackson Alcohol, Drug Addition and Mental Health (ADAMH) photo booth and there was an opportunity to grab a selfie with the Grinch, himself.

Easter thanked the Rio Ridge Venue for their help with the Grinch and the Village of Rio Grande Police for helping capture the green character.

While the Grinch was giving out hugs to kids and taking selfies with parents, Easter said he has his eye on him.

“The Grinch is reformed, but we still don’t trust him,” Easter said.

ADAMH had its pop-up photo booth giving the opportunity to take pictures with their Christmas backdrop and “Your Presence is a Present” campaign.

Local resident, Teresa Lawson, had her son handing out homemade hats she made. Lawson said she makes them for fun and last-minute decided to hand them out at the event.

“I usually just do it for family, I’ve made like 41 hats this year now,” Lawson said.

Lawson said she makes the hats out of cheap throw blankets, usually getting three hats with one blanket. She also makes masks.

Easter said everything surrounding the event was possible by several people and groups including, Rio Ridge Venue, McDonald’s Rio Grande, the University of Rio Grande, Rio Grande Volunteer Fire Department, Chi Omega Alpha sorority and the Village of Rio Grande Police.

Easter invites the community to Rio Grande’s next Christmas adventure which is the return of the drive-thru event Christmas on the Ridge on Dec. 12, hosted by Rio Ridge Venue at/in conjunction with Bob Evans Farm. Find Rio Ridge Venue on Facebook for the latest on this event.

The lot housing the tree this year is across from Ohio Valley Bank, along Route 325.

“You can’t miss it, it’s a skyscraper,” Easter said.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The “Grande” Christmas tree is 43-feet tall, located for all to see in Rio Grande. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_IMG_1695.jpg The “Grande” Christmas tree is 43-feet tall, located for all to see in Rio Grande. Brittany Hively |OVP When a larger than expected crowd came out for the tree lighting, Mayor Matt Easter started a countdown for the lighting of the tree. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_IMG_1700.jpg When a larger than expected crowd came out for the tree lighting, Mayor Matt Easter started a countdown for the lighting of the tree. Brittany Hively |OVP The “Grande” Christmas tree in Rio Grande, Ohio is is across from Ohio Valley Bank, along Route 325. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_IMG_1704.jpg The “Grande” Christmas tree in Rio Grande, Ohio is is across from Ohio Valley Bank, along Route 325. Brittany Hively |OVP The “Grande” Christmas in Rio Grande, Ohio is is across from Ohio Valley Bank, along Route 325. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_IMG_1706.jpg The “Grande” Christmas in Rio Grande, Ohio is is across from Ohio Valley Bank, along Route 325. Brittany Hively |OVP Resident Teresa Lawson made hats and had her son hand them out at the tree lighting event. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_DSC_0096.jpg Resident Teresa Lawson made hats and had her son hand them out at the tree lighting event. Brittany Hively |OVP Visitors could enjoy cookies and a photo booth before and after the tree lighting. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_DSC_0107.jpg Visitors could enjoy cookies and a photo booth before and after the tree lighting. Brittany Hively |OVP Children enjoyed running around the tree, while families posed for pictures with the 43-foot-tall centerpiece. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_DSC_0115.jpg Children enjoyed running around the tree, while families posed for pictures with the 43-foot-tall centerpiece. Brittany Hively |OVP The Grinch was escorted in by the Village of Rio Grande Police Department to visit with the crowd, including a few selfies. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_DSC_0099.jpg The Grinch was escorted in by the Village of Rio Grande Police Department to visit with the crowd, including a few selfies. Brittany Hively |OVP The Grinch stayed busy during the “Grande” Christmas tree lighting posing for selfies. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_DSC_0101.jpg The Grinch stayed busy during the “Grande” Christmas tree lighting posing for selfies. Brittany Hively |OVP A rare Grinch hug was given to a few children brave enough to talk to the Christmas character. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_DSC_0102.jpg A rare Grinch hug was given to a few children brave enough to talk to the Christmas character. Brittany Hively |OVP With the Grinch, cookies and other fun activities, some just took a moment to take in the beauty of the “Grande” Christmas tree. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_DSC_0127.jpg With the Grinch, cookies and other fun activities, some just took a moment to take in the beauty of the “Grande” Christmas tree. Brittany Hively |OVP The Gallia-Meigs-Jackson Alcohol, Drug Addition and Mental Health (ADAMH) had their photo booth promoting their “Your Presence is a Present” campaign with holiday photos. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_DSC_0130.jpg The Gallia-Meigs-Jackson Alcohol, Drug Addition and Mental Health (ADAMH) had their photo booth promoting their “Your Presence is a Present” campaign with holiday photos. Brittany Hively |OVP The Grinch took some time out to grab a photo at the ADAMH photo booth. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_DSC_0134.jpg The Grinch took some time out to grab a photo at the ADAMH photo booth. Brittany Hively |OVP

Village tree lighting held

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

