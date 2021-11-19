Commissioners recognized by VFW

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Commissioners were surprised with a certificate of honor from The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of the U.S. Post 4464, during this week’s commission meeting.

County commissioners Harold Montgomery, Jay Stapleton and Eugene Greene were present for Thursday’s meeting.

The VFW was meeting with commissioners to discuss the organization’s club coats, asking for support from the commissioners.

When talking with the organization, Commander Bill Mangus, said the current coats are older and with the longer length, make it difficult to maneuver during the firing of rifles at various community ceremonies and events, including the funerals of fellow veterans.

“You can’t get up to fire in them because you can’t move,” Mangus said. “We’ve got funerals where we’re sitting in a ditch on an angle and these guys are trying to fire and they’re slipping and sliding and they’re trying to keep their balance.”

The new coats presented are shorter, ultra lightweight, waterproof and warm, Mangus said. They are also cheaper than the original quoted jackets at $89 a piece, he said. The VFW needed 11 jackets purchased.

The commission helped purchase coats for the nonprofit before, Montgomery noted.

Montgomery commended the VFW for their work.

“You guys mean a lot to the community,” Montgomery said. “The services you provide are truly appreciated, especially for the families that have experienced loss.”

“I would make the motion, be more than happy to,” Greene said.

Stapleton seconded the motion to assist the VFW in providing new coats, with the motion passing 3-0.

While the VFW extended thanks to the commissioners, promising to bring in the new coats to show them once received, the organization surprised the three with certificates of honor.

“We have a very special award to you on behalf of the commander of the VFW Post 4464,” Mangus said. “We can’t thank you enough.”

Montgomery, Stapleton and Greene were each presented with individual certificates and a salute from the VFW.

In other business:

Commissioners met with the board of the nonprofit, Square One, who were seeking the assistance of the county on obtaining money from the Community Development Block Grant (CBDG).

The board updated the commissioners on the status of the domestic violence shelter, saying the remodel for the shelter is almost complete and the organization is ready to begin hiring employees. The group also said the shelter has a sustainability plan to run without grants within two years.

Ohio has specific rules in terms of applying for the CDBG, including prior approval of those with access to the application portal. Karen Sprague, county grants administrator, is approved by the state of Ohio.

Sprague said grant applications generally take around 40 days to complete and the county currently has a number of applications in process.

It was also mentioned the county is short staffed as applications for director of economic development are currently being accepted.

After a lengthy back and forth discussion and brainstorming of possible routes to take to obtain the CBDG, Montgomery said the commission would take everything discussed into consideration and look into seeing if there was anything they were able to do for the nonprofit.

Kyle Mooney, engineer, presented and commissioners approved a speed agreement to work with a consultant doing a speed zone study, something done every few years.

Department of Job and Family Services Director, Dana Glassburn, recommended some personnel changes. The commission approved the personnel at the recommendation of Glassburn.

