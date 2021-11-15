Lakin’s ‘Operation Santa Claus’

WEST COLUMBIA, W.Va. — Lakin Hospital employees are gearing up to make certain every hospital resident has a merry Christmas, and they are asking for the public’s assistance.

“Operation Santa Claus” is a longtime program at Lakin Hospital, and the community can help in a number of ways, according to Annette Hill, therapeutic program director. Businesses, churches, organizations and individuals can assist with the program by purchasing new gift items to donate, leaving them unwrapped; caroling and assisting in gift wrapping; or making a monetary donation.

Monetary donations that are received are used to purchase gifts for each resident, along with providing special events, outings and activities throughout the year. Checks should be made out to “Lakin Hospital/Operation Santa Claus” and mailed to 11522 Ohio River Road, West Columbia, WV 25287.

Those wishing to donate unwrapped gifts should deliver them by mid-December to make sure everything is ready by the holiday. Any group or organization wishing to help wrap the gifts or present a program should contact Hill as soon as possible, Monday through Friday, at 304-675-0860, extension 146.

The hospital has compiled a list of appropriate gifts for both men and women. The sizes most needed for both genders are large, extra large, 2XL, 3XL, and 4XL.

Women:

Dresses (pullover and open back); button up sweaters; sweatpants and shirts; gowns and open-back gowns; pajamas; knee socks, anklets, and footies; cosmetics; nail polish; perfume/cologne; bath powder; inexpensive jewelry; watches (wrist and pendant); jewelry boxes; purses; change purses; and wallets.

Men:

Sport, pullover, and flannel shirts; button up sweaters; sweatpants and shirts; jeans (size 38 waist and larger); elastic waist pants; pajamas; socks, t-shirts; briefs and boxer shorts; belts and suspenders; after shave and pre-shave lotions; and watches (wrist and pocket).

Miscellaneous items:

Hats and caps; gloves and mittens; handkerchiefs and bandanas; hand and body lotion; stationery; music boxes; musical toys; body pillows; puzzle and large print word search books; coloring books and crayons or colored pencils; hand-held games; jigsaw puzzles; cans of regular, diet and caffeine free soda; calendars; pictures and posters; sun catchers; washable dolls; sunglasses; shampoo and conditioner; music CD’s and players; radios; picture albums; chewing gum, regular and sugar-free soft candy and cookies; body wash; Avon products; and DVD movies.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

