BIDWELL — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin and Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren celebrated the kick off of the “Pay-it-Forward” program this week.

According to a news release sent on behalf of the program, it was designed by Deputy Chad Wallace, School Resource Officer for River Valley High School, to foster relationships between SRO’s and the students they serve by rewarding them with a gift card for best representing a chosen character trait of the month.

Prosecutor Jason Holdren provided the funding for the cards and presented them to River Valley High School, South Gallia High School and Buckeye Hills Career Center. Funding procured for the gift cards originated from proceeds seized by his office from drug offenders they have prosecuted, stated the news release. The kick off was celebrated in conjunction with the Veteran’s Day assembly at the school and a new trait will be chosen each month for the remainder of the school year.

The first character trait selected is “Patriotism.” The recipient of the award for River Valley High School, is Carl Stumbo of Cheshire, Ohio. Stumbo is a junior at River Valley and has been involved in the Leo Club, mock trial, and organized a tutoring service for the school. Stumbo is on track to graduate with an honors diploma and plans to attend college seeking a degree in political science.

News release provided by the office of Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren.

Carl Stumbo, pictured third from left, is presented an award for the “Pay It Forward” program by Prosecutor Jason Holdren. Also pictured are Principal T.R. Edwards and teacher Brea McClung. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_11.16-Stumbo.jpg Carl Stumbo, pictured third from left, is presented an award for the “Pay It Forward” program by Prosecutor Jason Holdren. Also pictured are Principal T.R. Edwards and teacher Brea McClung. Office of Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren | Courtesy Showing her support for the “Pay It Forward” program is senior Carmen Gillenwater, pictured at center along with Sheriff Matt Champlin and Prosector Jason Holdren. Gillenwater is a senior at River Valley High School and plans to attend Marshall University where she will seek a degree in psychology. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_11.16-Matt.jpg Showing her support for the “Pay It Forward” program is senior Carmen Gillenwater, pictured at center along with Sheriff Matt Champlin and Prosector Jason Holdren. Gillenwater is a senior at River Valley High School and plans to attend Marshall University where she will seek a degree in psychology. Office of Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren | Courtesy