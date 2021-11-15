Latest on COVID deaths, cases

(Editor’s note: Ohio Valley Publishing’s last COVID-19 update appeared in the Tuesday, Nov. 9 edition with data collected through Monday, Nov. 8. Today’s story picks up with data collected Nov. 9 – Nov. 15, looking at area information regarding virus trends reported in the past week for Mason, Meigs and Gallia counties.)

OHIO VALLEY — From Tuesday, Nov. 9 – Monday, Nov. 15 (one week of data) there have been 5 new COVID-19 related deaths and 216 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

According to data collected Nov. 9 – 15:

In the last week, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported the COVID-19 related death of one individual for Gallia County in the 80-plus age range, and 80 new cases.

In the last week in Meigs County, ODH reported the COVID-19 related deaths of two individuals — one each in the 50-59, and 60-69, age ranges — as well as 87 new cases.

In the last week, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported the COVID-19 related deaths of two individuals, both in the 71-plus age range, and 49 new cases, for Mason County.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data Nov. 9 – 15:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 4,439 total cases (80 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 286 hospitalizations (7 new) and 74 deaths (1 new). Of the 4,439 cases, 4,127 (93 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 860 cases (23 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 —720 cases (14 new), 15 hospitalizations (1 new)

30-39 — 624 cases (10 new), 14 hospitalizations (1 new)

40-49 — 648 cases (6 new), 29 hospitalizations (1 new), 4 deaths

50-59 — 596 cases (12 new), 49 hospitalizations (1 new), 8 deaths

60-69 — 477 cases (9 new), 48 hospitalizations (1 new), 11 deaths

70-79 — 320 cases (5 new), 70 hospitalizations (2 new), 19 deaths

80-plus —194 cases (1 new), 54 hospitalizations, 31 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,796 (42.80 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,806 (39.49 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 2,899 total cases (87 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 164 hospitalizations (7 new) and 57 deaths (2 new). Of the 2,899 cases, 2,630 (68 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 558 cases (19 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 408 cases (10 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 358 cases (5 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 431 cases (16 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 395 cases (8 new), 25 hospitalizations (3 new), 5 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 356 cases (11 new), 39 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths (1 new)

70-79 — 251 cases (13 new), 37 hospitalizations (3 new), 18 deaths

80-plus — 142 cases (5 new), 23 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,715 (42.41 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,839 (38.59 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 3,758 cases (49 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,515 confirmed cases, 243 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 59 deaths (2 new). DHHR reports there are currently 64 active cases and 3,635 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 60 confirmed cases (2 new), 2 probable case

5-11 — 167 confirmed cases (5 new), 15 probable cases

12-15 — 203 confirmed cases (5 new), 16 probable cases (1 less)

16-20 — 278 confirmed cases (6 new), 13 probable cases

21-25 — 266 confirmed cases (7 new), 22 probable cases (1 less)

26-30 — 310 confirmed cases (4 new), 20 probable cases

31-40 — 543 confirmed cases (13 new), 40 probable cases (4 less)

41-50 — 535 confirmed cases (6 new), 32 probable cases (1 less), 2 deaths

51-60 — 471 confirmed cases, 35 probable cases (1 less), 6 deaths

61-70 — 363 confirmed cases (3 new), 23 probable cases, 12 deaths

71+ — 319 confirmed cases (7 new), 25 probable cases (1 less), 39 deaths (2 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 2,932;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,757 (44 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 175 (5 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 44 (2 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 2.

A total of 11,287 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 42.6 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,387 fully vaccinated or 35.4 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently yellow on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 15 (3 new since last week’s OVP update) confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 3,927 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 4,012), 137 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 171), 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 17) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 80) with 25,643 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,603,524 (56.49 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,102,225 (52.20 percent of the population).

As of Nov. 10, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 11,151;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 510.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 283,561 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 486 reported since Friday’s DHHR update. DHHR reports 19,095 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 285 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 4,636 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 26 since Friday. There are 6,436 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 10.08 (up from 9.16 percent reported on OVP’s last COVID Update published on Nov. 9) and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.15 percent (up from 6.14 percent reported on OVP’s last COVID Update published on Nov. 9).

Statewide, 1,080,444 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.3 percent of the population). A total of 51.9 percent of the population, 929,359 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Beth Sergent

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 740-446-2342, ext. 2102.

