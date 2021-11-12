Gallipolis Veterans Day Parade scenes

The VFW Honor Guard led the 2021 Gallia County Veterans Day Parade.

Local elementary students wave flags and hands to veterans and parade walkers during the Gallia County Veterans Day Parade.

The Gallia Academy High School Band and Colorguard performed while marching along Second Avenue for the 2021 Veterans Day Parade.

Abbyshire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center loaded up their van to participate in the Gallia County Veterans Day Parade.

The Gallipolis Shrine Club participated in the Veterans Day Parade in Gallipolis with several members walking and “riding” along.

Rachel Schenk, Jr. Miss Gallipolis River Recreation Festival Queen and Taylor Hopkins, also from and representing the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival, wave down Second Avenue.

Special Deputy Howard Mullen and his vitage Meigs County Sheriff’s cruiser drives along the parade route.

Several students from local schools came out to the Gallia County Veterans Day Parade. Students waved, chanted and cheered for veterans passing.

Several firetrucks made their way through the parade route including Gallipolis City and Harrison Township departments.

Grace Cremeans, Miss Gallipolis River Recreation Festival Queen, participates in the 2021 Veterans Day Parade.

Reds Rollen Garage participated in the Veterans Day parade with a number of vehicles, thanking veterans.

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War march in honor of veterans.

The parade was full of vintage cars, fire trucks, veterans and even some four-legged friends.

US Marine Corps MGM-1180-MCL carried flags through the Veterans Day Parade.

The South Gallia Marching Rebels marched down Second Avenue performing during the Veterans Day Parade.