Gathering in honor of all veterans

NEW HAVEN, W.Va. — Veterans and active military personnel were honored Thursday when the Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 and Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 held a joint Veterans Day service.

The ceremony was held at the Veterans Monument in New Haven, located next to the fire station.

V.F.W. Commander Ronie Wheeler served as emcee, and American Legion Chaplain Ken Vickers was the guest speaker. The opening prayer was given by Pastor Isaiah Pauley.

Vickers spoke on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This year marks the centennial of the tomb, which has provided a final resting place for unidentified soldiers since 1921.

The chaplain closed his speech by reading one of the final verses of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” adding he believed it was fitting for the occasion:

“In the beauty of the lilies Christ was born across the sea; With a glory in his bosom that transfigures you and me; As he died to make men holy let us die to make men free; His truth is marching on.”

A gun salute was held, with a drum cadence by Point Pleasant High School band member Jonathan Machir. “Taps” was played by Wahama High School student and trumpet player Antonio Perron. The ceremony was closed in prayer by Pastor Patrice Weirick.

Wahama student and trumpet player Antonio Perron is pictured as he plays “Taps” during the Veterans Day service in New Haven Thursday. Point Pleasant High School student Jonathan Machir played a drum cadence during the event. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_11.13-NH-1.jpg Wahama student and trumpet player Antonio Perron is pictured as he plays “Taps” during the Veterans Day service in New Haven Thursday. Point Pleasant High School student Jonathan Machir played a drum cadence during the event. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 Chaplain Ken Vickers served as the speaker Thursday evening when the American Legion and Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 held a joint Veterans Day ceremony in New Haven. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_11.13-NH-2.jpg Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 Chaplain Ken Vickers served as the speaker Thursday evening when the American Legion and Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 held a joint Veterans Day ceremony in New Haven. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her a mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

