‘Light up the Town’ contest returns for the holidays

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club will be hosting its second annual Light Up the Town light decor competition this Christmas season.

According to a news release sent on behalf of the club, a first, second, and third place will be awarded to homes which have “excellent outdoor light displays.”

A People’s Choice winner will be chosen through online voting on the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club Facebook page. A business will be named Best Decorated for their window displays. The best front entrance of the area schools will be chosen by the Light Up the Town Committee.

To enter the main light competition, residents must have their home lit up at 9 p.m. on Nov. 27; at that time, the Light Up the Town Committee will be driving through and selecting their winners and they must be home on Nov. 28, between 7-8 p.m. when awards will be brought to their home. Winners of the main competition will receive an official yard sign, turkey breasts from Piggly Wiggly, a gift card from Zach and Scotty’s, and bragging rights for the year, according to the news release.

Businesses wanting to enter the Best Window Contest should have their windows decorated and/or lit up at 9 p.m. on Nov. 27. They will receive an official sign to display in their window.

To enter the People’s Choice competition, Gallia County residents may submit a picture or video of 30 seconds or less to the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club Facebook messenger by midnight Dec. 4. Voting will take place on the Facebook page Dec. 5-10. The People’s Choice winner will receive a Gallipolis themed tumbler and an acrylic light up of the band stand from BoardRoom46.

The Best School category is new for this year. Schools may decorate their outside front entrance their own special way. Schools wanting to enter the competition should send a picture of their front entrance to the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club Facebook messenger. The Light Up the Town Committee will determine the winner. The chosen school will receive $500 cash to use as they wish.

“The Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club is constantly looking for ways to give back and is so excited to provide a fun, family-friendly event for all to enjoy,” stated the news release. “As Light Up the Town is ran in accordance with Gallipolis in Lights, it is the club’s hope that this competition will encourage the surrounding homes in town as well as the more rural residences to become an extension of the park and the grandeur it provides for the ‘little Hallmark town’ that is Gallipolis.”

Sponsorships for Light Up the Town are still being accepted. Prizes will be added to each category as they become available. For information on how to become a sponsor, contact Ashley Horsley, Event Chairperson, at Horsley.ashley@hotmail.com.

Submitted by Ashley Horsley on behalf of Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club.

Pictured are the 2020 first place winners in Best Home Decor, Jeremy Queen and family. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_12.29-Queen.jpg Pictured are the 2020 first place winners in Best Home Decor, Jeremy Queen and family. Courtesy