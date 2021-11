RIO GRANDE — The Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District’s Board of Education recently held a special meeting on Nov. 1 to approve personnel and contract resolutions.

The board approved a one-year administrative contract for Allen Kiger and confirmed the regular part-time hourly contract for Tim Shoop for the current school year

The board also granted permission for the vocational district to enter into an agreement with Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services.