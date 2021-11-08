GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Commission welcomed representatives from Holzer to the latest meeting, hearing an update on Holzer’s at-home care with COVID-19 and signing a proclamation for National Homecare/Hospice Palliative Care Month.

Sara Gore and Brittany May from Holzer Home Care and Vivki Nottingham and Shelly Ranegar from Holzer Hospice were present for the proclamation.

Gore share with the commission some new services Holzer’s Home Health Care has started to provide.

Gore said the At-home COVID Care Program offers patients with COVID an extra resource. The program only requires a referral from a primary care provider and is available for any age.

When a patient requests assistance from the program, Holzer provides a pack with a blood pressure cuff, thermometer and pulse oximeter, Gore said. A nurse is also available for needs the patient may have.

Gore also said the program is now able to have a nurse administer an at-home injection when a patient is a candidate for an antibody infusion, but unable to go in for the infusion — no matter the reason.

Both West Virginian and Ohioans are welcome to join the program, Gore said. If an insurance company is not approved or if someone does not have insurance, there are a team of nurses taking phone calls daily to aide patients, Gore said.

Commission President Harold Montgomery entertained a motion at Thursday’s meeting to approve a proclamation for the month, Commissioner Jay Stapleton moved and Commissioner Eugene Greene seconded the motion.

The proclamation said, “whereas, home care services provide high quality and compassionate health care services to more than 5 million Americans annually, especially in times of community or personal health care crisis; whereas 90 percent of Americans want to age in place, and home care is the preferred method of health care delivery among the disable, elderly and chronically ill individuals eager to live independently in their own homes as long as they possibly can…

Home care services allow families to stay together… home care in the U.S. is a growing alternative to hospitalization or other institution-based forms of healthcare… providing care to millions of Americans each year… Two million everyday heroes will travel almost billion miles in 2021 to deliver care.”

The proclamation encouraged Gallia County residents to “encourage the support and participation of all citizens in learning more about the home care and hospice concepts of care for the elderly, disabled and infirm.”

Home Care Aide Week is also honored Nov. 7-13, according to the NAHC website.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia County Commissioners Harold Montgomery, Jay Stapleton and Eugene Greene with Holzer Homecare and Hospice employees — Sara Gore, Brittany May, Vicki Nottingham and Shelly Ranegar. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_-1055445206_20211104_110937_10572330_resized.jpg Gallia County Commissioners Harold Montgomery, Jay Stapleton and Eugene Greene with Holzer Homecare and Hospice employees — Sara Gore, Brittany May, Vicki Nottingham and Shelly Ranegar. Sara Gore | Courtesy

Commissioners updated on local programs

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.