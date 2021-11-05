National Drug Take Back Day in Gallia, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — National Drug Take Back Day events were recently held in Gallia, Meigs and Jackson counties, presenting a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired drugs.

According to a news release from Holzer Health System, a drive-thru drop-off event was available at Holzer locations in Gallipolis, Jackson and Pomeroy, Ohio.

In Gallipolis, 22 pounds of expired/unused prescriptions and over the counter medications were turned in, in Jackson, 42 pounds of expired/unused prescriptions and OTC medications was collected, and in Pomeroy, over 141 pounds of medication was accumulated, for a total of over 205 pounds collected.

According to the news release: “The drive-thru events would not happen if it weren’t for the collaborative efforts of the following entities: ADAMH Board, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Gallia County Citizens for Prevention and Recovery (CPR), Meigs County Sheriff’s Department, Meigs County Prevention Coalition, Middleport Police Department, Pomeroy Police Department, Jackson City Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, SPARC and Holzer Health System.

“National Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.”

“We appreciate everyone’s participation in this drive-thru event,” shared Nick Hopkins, PharmD, Manager, Holzer Health System Ambulatory Pharmacy Services. “By collaborating on these events, we are increasing the safety of our communities by reducing the risk of these medications being used inappropriately. We are proud to work together on these events and look forward to offering it again in the Spring during the next National Drug Take Back Day.”

If individuals were unable to get to the recent drive-thru event, unused/expired medications can be taken to any local sheriff’s office at any time to be safely disposed of.

The next National Drug Take Back Day will be Spring 2022. Holzer Health System will plan to collaborate with participants to provide another event at that time. Look for more information to be shared via social media channels.

Information provided by Holzer Health System.

In Pomeroy, over 141 pounds of medication was turned in during Drug Take Back Day. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_11.6-Sentinel.jpg In Pomeroy, over 141 pounds of medication was turned in during Drug Take Back Day. Holzer | Courtesy In Gallipolis, 22 pounds of expired/unused prescriptions and over the counter medications were turned in during Drug Take Back Day. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_11.6-Tribue.jpg In Gallipolis, 22 pounds of expired/unused prescriptions and over the counter medications were turned in during Drug Take Back Day. Holzer | Courtesy