Troopers seize $174K worth of marijuana in Athens Co.

COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charge against a Michigan man after a traffic stop in Athens County. During the traffic stop, troopers reportedly seized 116 pounds of marijuana worth approximately $174,000, according to a news release from OSHP.

The news release further stated:

“On October 29, at 9:39 p.m., troopers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe with Florida registration for a speed violation on U.S. 33. While interacting with the occupant, troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

“The driver, Ariel Alvarez, 44, Saginaw, Mich., was incarcerated in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and charged with possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony.

“If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.”

Information provided by OSHP.

Pictured is a photo of the reported marijuana seized during a traffic stop in Athens County on U.S. 33 last week. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_11.5-Athens.jpg Pictured is a photo of the reported marijuana seized during a traffic stop in Athens County on U.S. 33 last week. OSHP | Courtesy