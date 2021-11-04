Veterans Day ceremony planned

BEND AREA — Bend Area residents will have the opportunity to pay homage to all U.S. veterans when the Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven and Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11.

The service will begin at 6 p.m. at the New Haven Veterans Monument, located next to the fire station on Fifth Street.

Ken Vickers of the American Legion will be the speaker. He will give a history of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is located in the Arlington National Cemetery.

This year marks the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Since 1921, it has provided the resting place for unidentified World War I soldiers. Later, unknown service members were added in 1958 and 1984, according to the cemetery website.

A gun salute by American Legion and V.F.W. members will be featured. “Taps” will be played as part of the service.

Also taking part in the ceremony will be Abby Pauley, who will sing the National Anthem. Pastor Isaiah Pauley, who serves as worship pastor at Faith Baptist Church of Mason, will give the opening prayer. Pastor Patrice Weirick of the St. Paul Lutheran Church of New Haven will close the service with prayer.

The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony. It will be held outdoors and those attending can bring seating.

A gun salute was presented by members of American Legion Post 140 and V.F.W. Post 9926 during the last Veterans Day service held in the Bend Area in 2019. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_Vets-3.jpg A gun salute was presented by members of American Legion Post 140 and V.F.W. Post 9926 during the last Veterans Day service held in the Bend Area in 2019. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

