4th District Court of Appeals upholds drug conviction

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, this week announced that the Fourth District Court of Appeals recently upheld a conviction from the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

According to a news release from Holdren, on Aug. 21, 2020, Shawn C. Simon, age 49, of St. Albans, West Virginia, was convicted of Possession of Cocaine and Trafficking in Cocaine, both felonies of the first degree, following a jury trial before Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court. Thereafter, Simon was sentenced to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for a mandatory minimum prison term of 11 years and a maximum prison term of 16.5 years. It was noted at the sentencing hearing that Simon has a history of criminal convictions, having served three prior federal prison terms, further stated the news release.

The news release continued:

“Simon appealed his convictions to the Fourth District Court of Appeals. Simon’s convictions were upheld.

“Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren thanks Trooper Drew Kuehne and Trooper Matt Atwood of the Ohio State Highway Patrol for their efforts in this case and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Fisher for handling the appeal on behalf of the Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office.”

Simon