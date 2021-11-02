Gallia voters decide races for school boards, townships and more

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County residents went to the polls to vote in the 2021 Ohio General Election Tuesday with 3,773 voters casting ballots out of 18,776 registered voters.

The unofficial election results are in from the Gallia County Board of Elections as follows:

Unofficial council results across Gallia County:

Centerville Village Council candidates: Ann Daniels had 23 votes, Denise R. Karr had 22 votes and Robert Terry had 15 votes.

Gallipolis City Commission candidates: Albert J. Gallagher received 165 votes, R. William Jenkins received 173 votes and William B. Thomas received 278 votes.

Rio Grande Village Council candidates: Cory Camden received 44 votes, Annette P. Ward received 44 votes and Amy R. Wilson received 38 votes.

Vinton Village Council: Karen A. Patterson 46 votes.

Unofficial results for township trustees, fiscal officers, board of public affairs:

Addison TWP trustees write-ins receiving 211 and 124 votes, but at the time of publication it is unclear as to which of the write-ins — Fred F. Burnett and Tony Hughes —received which number of votes.

Cheshire TWP Trustee candidates, Mike Conkle had 72 votes and James D. Taylor had 61 votes.

Clay TWP Trustee candidates, David G. Kerns received 105 votes, Travis Mooney received 157 votes and Brady L. Sawin with 181 votes.

Gallipolis TWP Trustee candidates, Harry Dean Brownell with 245 votes, Carroll Ronnie Carmichael with 208 votes and Lloyd E. Danner with 397 votes.

Gallipolis TWP fiscal officer: Helenlu Morgan 384 votes.

Greenfield TWP Trustee candidates, Justin Carter with 30 votes, Charles E. Chambers Jr. with 105 votes and J. Fred Sites II with 71 votes.

Green TWP Trustee with terms ending in 2022 were Lonnie Boggs with 466 and Joseph Graham (write-in) with 62 votes.

Green TWP Trustee with term ending in 2023 candidate, Clarke M Saunders with 438 votes.

Guyan TWP Trustee candidates John H. Cardwell with 121 votes and Jeff Fowler with 138 votes.

Harrison TWP Trustee candidates, Margaret M. Adkins with 96 votes and Bobby Angel with 97 votes.

Huntington TWP Trustee candidates, Jeff Oiler with 210 votes, Roger Shadwick with 220 votes and Gary W. Truance with 98 votes.

Morgan TWP Trustee candidates, Jeff Ferrell with 71 votes, John Manley with 131 votes, Richard G. Shaddeau Sr. with 91 votes and Brett Unroe with 103 votes.

Morgan TWP fiscal officer: Laura Yost 176 votes.

Ohio TWP Trustee candidates, Mike Daines with 68 votes and James E. Waugh with 54 votes.

Perry TWP Trustee candidates, Mark Hager with 89 and Jeffrey A. Pope with 86 votes.

Racoon TWP Trustee candidates, Matthew Roberts with 165 votes and Ronald K. White with 155 votes.

Springfield TWP Trustee candidates, Scott L. Howell with 251 votes and Vaughn Taylor with 249 votes.

Walnut TWP Trustee candidates, Steven Glen Owens with 75 votes and Nicholas Tabor with 85 votes.

Rio Grande Board of Public Affairs: Jennifer A. Easter, 44 votes.

Unofficial results school board positions in Gallia County:

Fairland candidates Martin Appleton with 21 votes, Jeff Bennett with 27 votes and Gary Sowards with 26 votes.

City of Gallipolis candidates Lynn Angell with 957 votes and Alex Saunders with 1,120 votes.

Gallia Local candidates Jeffery A. Halley with 1,106 votes, Brent A. Schultz with 887 votes, Brandon Twyman with 996 votes and Paula E. Whitt with 922 votes.

Symmes Valley candidates Steven D. Brown with 21 votes, Uriah Cade with 35 votes, Tammie L. Myers with 4 votes, Josh Saunders with 27 votes and Derek L. Wilson with 20 votes.

Lawrence Governing Board candidates are Phil Carpenter with 43 votes, Ray Malone with 47 votes and Carla Salyer with 35 votes.

Gallia-Vinton Board unopposed:

Phyllis J. Fowler #4 with 328 votes

Ernestine E. Smith #6 with 426 votes

Unofficial levy results in Gallia County:

Gallia County Replacement levy for expenses of health district: 2,142 votes for the levy and 1,550 against the levy.

The City of Gallipolis to amend section 9 of the Gallipolis City Charter had 325 voting yes on the levy and 27 voting no on the levy.

The Clay Township renewal levy for fire: 205 were for the levy and 69 were against the levy.

The Greenfield Township replacement tax levy for fire had 91 votes for the levy and 40 votes against the levy.

The Perry Township renewal tax levy for fire had 105 votes for the levy and 22 votes against the levy.

The Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District renewal levy for improvements had 39 votes for the levy and 45 votes against the levy.

The Gallipolis Township local option had 91 votes for the levy and 84 votes against the levy.

The Gallipolis Township voted for local liquor option and Sunday sales with 73 votes for the option and 104 against the option.

Results reflect Gallia County unofficial totals, only. Information provided by the Gallia County Board of Elections and the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

Editor’s note: Early voting numbers include ballots cast in-person and absentees received and processed prior to Election Day.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

