POMEROY, Ohio — The Pomeroy Merchant’s Association is hosting its annual, upcoming Christmas Open House event this Monday, Nov. 1.

Several of the shops are offering extended hours, refreshments, sales, prize drawings and definitely those one-of-a-kind gifts. The event is officially set for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to a representative from the merchants.

Inside this edition see advertisements from Clark’s Jewelry Store, Weaving Stitches, Front Paige Outfitters and The Fabric Shop, which are just some of those Pomeroy shops gearing up for Monday’s big event.

Now in it’s nineteenth year, this is the “official” kickoff to the holiday shopping season in Pomeroy and the merchant’s largest annual event.

Shoppers will return to Pomeroy on Monday for the annual Christmas open house shopping day at the downtown merchants. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_11.6-Shopping_ne2018115151023244.jpg Shoppers will return to Pomeroy on Monday for the annual Christmas open house shopping day at the downtown merchants. OVP File Photo

Pomeroy Merchants prepare for Monday