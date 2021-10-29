A Breakathon Blockbuster

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio – Breakathon 2021 is fast approaching, and this year’s event will include a short film written and produced by Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center in Middleport, Ohio — purchase of the film, which was shot in Meigs County, Ohio, will also benefit this year’s fundraiser.

Breakathon is a charity organization formed in 2016 by Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center. To date, $127,916 has been raised for local organizations and causes, including The Blakeslee Center, Save the Music, and Square One Domestic Violence Center.

The film “Mommy’s Friends” was written and produced by Bitanga’s own Ben Nease who headed the project, and wrote the script for the film. Nease said he hopes the movie will raise even more money for the event, and also be an inspiration.

“My overall goal through writing and directing the film was to inspire those in the world living without faith in anything to understand there are no coincidences in our lives and there is always cause for hope.”

Nease said writing a story to fit into a short film format was tricky, and that the film took over a year to make, with a goal of having it completed in time to premier at Breakathon.

“The budget was only $700 and my team could only work on Sunday afternoons, so it took a year for us to complete,” Nease explained.

In choosing the subject for the film, Nease said, “We needed something that could justify an action element, and also something that would be fun to watch around Halloween.”

He did caution the film is for audiences over 12 years of age, as there are elements that may not be appropriate for younger audiences.

This year, with the theme “From the Heart”, Breakathon proceeds will be used to support the establishment of a program to provide youth athletes free heart screenings, as well as education about undetected heart conditions.

“This year our goal is to raise the necessary funds to provide free heart screenings for the area’s youth athletes on an annual basis,” explained Nease. “Statistics suggest that 1 in 300 youth have an undetected heart condition that can lead to a sudden cardiac arrest.”

Nease said that numbers like these make it easy to understand why we have all been connected in some way to such sudden tragedies in our local communities, and the best way to prevent these from occurring is to identify the condition.

The Blakeslee Center will host this year’s Breakathon on November 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day will include the traditional board breaking and karate demonstrations, a craft show, food, and the screening of “Mommy’s Friends.” Admission to both the Breakathon and craft show is free.

To view a promotional video of Breakathon 2021, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDsrji0b3e8.

The movie trailer for “Mommy’s Friends” is available on the Breakathon website, and purchase of the film will support their goal of providing free heart screenings and raising awareness of the medical condition.

To donate to “From the Heart”, to sponsor one of the youth competitors, and for business and individual sponsorship, visit https://thebreakathon.com/ or call 740-992-5715.

Short film to benefit upcoming fundraiser

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

