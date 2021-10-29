Early voting opportunities remain prior to Tuesday

OHIO VALLEY— Ohio’s general Election is Tuesday, Nov. 2 with polls opening at 6:30 a.m. and closing at 7:30 p.m.

Those Gallia and Meigs County residents unable to vote on Tuesday’s election still have a couple of opportunities to vote early.

Gallia County residents can vote early at the Gallia County Board of Elections Office on the second floor of the Gallia County Courthouse; Meigs County residents can vote at the Meigs Board of Elections at the Annex Building, 113 East Memorial Drive Suite A, in Pomeroy.

Both offices will be open for early voters over the weekend and Monday.

Saturday, Oct. 30, the offices will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct 31, the offices will be open to voters from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The last day for early in-person voting is Monday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The last day for absentee applications is Saturday, Oct. 30 at noon and the absentee ballot postmark deadline is Monday, Nov. 1.

“If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.,” according to the Ohiosos.gov/elections website.

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer at Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

