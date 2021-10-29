Gallia Chamber celebrates businesses with ribbon cuttings

The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce recently held ribbon cuttings for members throughout the community, including Hello Beautiful Salon, Edward Jones and Ruoff Mortgage, all of Gallipolis.
Pictured are scenes from the ribbon cuttings at the businesses provided by the Chamber.
Edward Jones and Financial Advisor Isaac Mills recently held a ribbon cutting for their new office, located at 205 Second Avenue in Gallipolis.
Hello Beautiful Salon, a full service salon featuring hair, tanning, and nail services recently opened in the Silver Bridge Plaza and is now accepting walk-ins and appointments.
Ruoff Mortgage and Branch Manager Krista Kenney recently celebrated the grand opening of their new office, located at 412 Second Avenue in Gallipolis. They offer a wide array of mortgage options for those in need of home financing.