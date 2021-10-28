Celebrating the classics

CHESTER, Ohio — The Meigs Heritage Festival Car Show has become an integral part of the day’s activities, and this year featured a diverse group of 67 cars and trucks.

Car show enthusiasts were pleased with the event that drew a large crowd of spectators, and were happy for the ideal fall weather. Often car shows are canceled due to weather — none of the owner’s chance bringing their cars out in less than those ideal conditions due to the hard work involved to maintain such vehicles.

Show organizer Linda Blosser said the worst thing that can happen on show day is to wake up to inclement weather.

“If it is cloudy, everyone gets a bit nervous,” Blosser said. “We follow the weather closely, it is unpredictable, and it is disappointing to have to cancel at the last minute. We were so happy to have such a nice day to bring out our cars.”

Blosser and her husband Bud have firsthand experience with car shows. The couple spend their weekends at area shows with their 1978 Pontiac Trans Am.

“It is something we like doing,” Blosser said. “It is like a family; we all get to know one other and enjoy each other’s cars on display.”

This year’s Festival show featured vehicles from the 1930’s through 2020 spread across the Commons below the Old Meigs County Courthouse. Visitors perused the models while Bluegrass music by played in the background.

A new award was added to this year’s show. After the passing of longtime car enthusiast Jerry Hill, his wife Eileen established a special “Jerry Hill” trophy in his honor. Jerry was known around car shows for his 55 yellow and white Chevy. Blosser said Eileen choose this year’s winner, Mike Walker, who made an emotional acceptance of the trophy.

“Jerry Hill was at all the car shows,” Blosser said. “Everyone really misses him.”

Meigs Heritage Festival Car Show Trophy Winners were as follows:

CSHA Choice: Dave and Terry Shain, 1968 Chevy C-10 truck; Jerry Hill Memorial: Mike Walker; Oldest, Chuck Clark, 1930 Ford Model A; Best truck 95 or older: Duane Weber, 1970 Ford F-100; Best car 95 or older: Stanley Houck, 68 Chevy Camaro SS; Best car 96 or newer: Shirley Salsbury, 2019 Ford Roush Mustang; Best Truck 96 or newer: Mike and Joyce Harrington, 2000 Chevy SSR.

Top 20 Awards in order of placing: Greg Simons, 62 Mercury Monterey; Tom Davis, 1970 Chevy Chevelle; Jeffrey Hill, 1969 Ford, Mustang Mach 1; Bonnie Woods, 1981 Pontiac Trans Am; Sue Sayre, 1954 Chevy Bell Air; Steve and Patti Barr Rose, 1994 GMC Sierra; Noah Mitchell, 2021 Ford Mustang GT; Tom Sanders, 2005 Ford Mustang GT; Donald Douglas, 1999 Ford Mustang; Carmen Mitchell, 2020 Toyota Supra; Mike Johnson, 1931 Ford Roadster; Robert Cox, 1970 Chevy Chevelle; Chuck Shields, 2007 Ford Mustang Boss 302; David Shaver, 1971 Pontiac Sport; Bob Cherry, 1950 Dodge Wayfair; Larry Bradley, 1957 Chevy Truck; Dean Archer, 2008 Pontiac Solstice; Dana Lewis, 2012 Dodge Challenger; Matt Hall, 1978 Ford F-150; Jack and Vicki Cummins, 1976 Chevy Corvette Stingray.

Blosser said she and all members of the Chester Shade Historical Association appreciate all the sponsors and volunteers who make this event happen. All proceeds from the Meigs Heritage Festival are used by CSHAA to maintain the Courthouse, Academy, and the Commons below.

“It is really an important part of our fundraising efforts,” CSHA president Dan Will said. “It was great to have the support of our community. All proceeds are used to maintain the grounds and to promote history in Meigs County.”

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

