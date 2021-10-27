Kisar-Kincaid House… Volunteer work day set for historic home

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Main Street Point Pleasant organization will be having a volunteer work day at the historic Kisar-Kincaid House this Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. until around 1 p.m.

Volunteers will be cleaning out trash and carrying out some light demolition, primarily removing paneling and drop tile ceilings, in preparation for the home’s interior restoration, said Chris Rizer, director of Main Street.

Main Street is providing plenty of masks, gloves, contractors trash bags and will have tools on hand. The City of Point Pleasant is providing a dump truck and the Mason County Chamber of Commerce is supplying food and drinks for volunteers.

Rizer said through grants, Main Street has done a large amount of work to the property, but more is needed.

“Over the last decade, Main Street restored the slate roof, repainted and stabilized the masonry veneer, reconstructed the original Victorian porch, and replaced most of the modern vinyl windows with historically appropriate custom wood windows,” Rizer said. “Quite a bit remains to do. The electrical, plumbing, and heating/cooling throughout the entire house is in dire need of replacement and will need to be brought up to code, the interior will need to be completely replastered and furnished as a bed and breakfast, and the property will need to have drainage installed and then landscaped.”

With the work being done during the upcoming volunteer work day, Rizer said thousands of dollars will be saved for future interior work as anything removed now, is something a contractor will not need to do later on.

The home is located at 105 Third Street in downtown Point Pleasant, behind Bordman’s Furniture and the Main Street office, against the floodwall.

History behind the house

Built in the 1850s by Dr. Samuel Shaw, intensively remodeled between 1891 and 1894 by local jeweler A.F. Kisar, and most recently the home of Wayne and Margaret Kincaid, the home is an absolute jewel. Mike Gioulis, former Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer and now architect and consultant for Main Street West Virginia, often remarks that it is one of the most ornate homes in West Virginia, and he’s absolutely right. Chock full of floor-to-ceiling embossed tilework, ornate hand-carved door and window surrounds, parquet floors and ceilings, and 12 unique fireplaces, the Kincaid home has few equals.

Mrs. Kincaid often opened her home to visitors and boarders, and she never let anyone leave her home hungry. After her passing, the home was purchased by the Hartleys and generously donated to the City of Point Pleasant and Main Street was tasked with its restoration and future. In keeping with Mrs. Kincaid’s hospitality and spirit of goodwill, the plan is for the home to eventually serve as a bed & breakfast, with frequent tours of the home’s beauty and architecture.

Information provided by Main Street Point Pleasant.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.28-house.jpg OVP File Photos Pictured is one of two wooden griffins sitting at the base of the marble stairs at the Spencer Hotel (now the Lowe Hotel). One of the griffins ended up at the historic Kisar-Kincaid House which is undergoing remodeling. The Main Street Point Pleasant organization will be having a volunteer work day at the home this Saturday from 9 a.m. until around 1 p.m. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.28-Hez.jpg Pictured is one of two wooden griffins sitting at the base of the marble stairs at the Spencer Hotel (now the Lowe Hotel). One of the griffins ended up at the historic Kisar-Kincaid House which is undergoing remodeling. The Main Street Point Pleasant organization will be having a volunteer work day at the home this Saturday from 9 a.m. until around 1 p.m. OVP File Photos Main Street has done a large amount of work to the property, including exterior upgrades, like restoring the front porch, pictured here in this file photo. Now attention is turning to the interior of the Kisar-Kincaid House. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.28-house2.jpg Main Street has done a large amount of work to the property, including exterior upgrades, like restoring the front porch, pictured here in this file photo. Now attention is turning to the interior of the Kisar-Kincaid House. OVP File Photos

Volunteer work day set for historic home