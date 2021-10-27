Gallipolis City Board of Ed approves contracts

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City School District Board of Education recently met, approving contracts and other agenda items.

Trustmark/Oasis Dental insurance rates for the 2022 calendar year were approved with no increase and December 2022 premium holiday.

A resolution waiving competitive procurement for the district’s HVAC repairs project was passed.

The MOU with Hopewell Health Centers to support access to early childhood mental health consultations to preschool from Sept. 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 was approved.

The employment of Nicholas Johnson II as head maintenance on a two-year contract from Nov. 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023 on an administrative salary was approved.

Supplemental contracts were approved for Cody Call, junior varsity boy’s basketball coach; Kole Carter, head varsity girl’s basketball coach; Kyler Greenlee, seventh and eighth grade head wrestling coach; Gary Harrison, head varsity boy’s basketball coach; Todd May, head varsity wrestling coach and Jared McClelland, assistant varsity boy’s basketball coach.

Cheryl Greenlee was approved as a volunteer wrestling coach for the current season.

Teryn Baird, secretary and McKinsey McPherson, custodian were approved as substitutes for the current year.

In other business, the board approved the September financial report and amended appropriations for fiscal year 2022 to $40.2k.

The snack program was approved for the current school year.

The following policies were approved by the board: IGCH-R college credit plus, IGCH-E-2 CCP contract and LEC-R college credit plus.