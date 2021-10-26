Presenting ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’

MIDDLEPORT — Dwight Icenhower and the Promised Land Band’s “I’ll be home for Christmas” performance at the Blakeslee Center’s Farmers Bank Theatre is slated for Nov. 26 and 27, with both shows starting at 7 p.m.

According to a news release from the Blakeslee Center, Icenhower is a five time World Champion Elvis Presley Tribute Artist. He is considered to be one of the best Elvis tribute artists in the world today. He has mastered the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s eras of Elvis’ career and has won a myriad of national Elvis awards.

The news release further stated, “Icenhower is recognized not only for his great personality on and off stage, but also for his amazing voice that has sometimes even been mistaken for Elvis Presley himself. He has performed with many of the original musicians who worked with Elvis including: The Jordanaires, The Stamps Quartet, The Sweet Inspirations, Joe Gerchio, DJ Fontana and Duke Bardwell (just to name a few). He has taken home over 75 “First Place” awards in contests from all over the world; and in 2015, Dwight Icenhower became the only Elvis tribute artist in history to ever win four World Championship “First Place” titles consecutively during Elvis Week, in Memphis, Tenn. In august 2016 Dwight’s dreams came true when he won the Elvis Presley Enterprises Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.

“In 2018 Dwight Icenhower’s popularity was catapulted when he was hand picked by APPLE to be the face of their new worldwide advertising campaign. This amazing journey has been a dream come true to Dwight, and he wishes to continue using his incredible talents to keep the memory of Elvis Presley alive for many more generations to come.”

Tickets can be found by going to the “Events” tab on “The Blakeslee Center” Facebook page. Box office hours are also offered over the phone Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., and are now offered in person on Fridays only from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Call 740-992-2161 for more information.

“Get your tickets today before they sell out,” the news release stated.

Icenhower is a native of Meigs County.

Information provided by Laura Cleland on behalf of the Blakeslee Center.

Dwight Icenhower, pictured, and the Promised Land Band’s “I’ll be home for Christmas” performance will arrive at the Blakeslee Center’s Farmers Bank Theatre Nov. 26 and 27. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.27-Dwight-1.jpg Dwight Icenhower, pictured, and the Promised Land Band’s “I’ll be home for Christmas” performance will arrive at the Blakeslee Center’s Farmers Bank Theatre Nov. 26 and 27. Dwight Icenhower, a native of Meigs County, pictured, is also a World Champion Elvis Presley Tribute Artist. He returns to Middleport for two shows next month. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.27-Dwight-2.jpg Dwight Icenhower, a native of Meigs County, pictured, is also a World Champion Elvis Presley Tribute Artist. He returns to Middleport for two shows next month.