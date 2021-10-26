Updates on trick-or-treat times, events

OHIO VALLEY – When children think of Halloween, the first thing that comes to mind is Trick-or-Treating. The excitement of Halloween is fueled by the expectation of large quantities of candy and a sugar high from its consumption, all done while pretending to be someone else.

Whether they carry a plastic pumpkin or a bag, what could possibly be more fun than going door to door and having people fill your container with candy, just for saying Trick-or Treat. Tired and sleepy after an exciting evening, they face their greatest challenge of the day – keeping their adults from eating it.

Adults love Halloween candy almost as much as kids. How many purchase their favorite candy to give to Trick-or-Treaters, then realized they have eaten it all themselves. A mad rush to the store to replenish their stock, and they find they are not alone. Others are too searching through what is left on the shelves for last-minute shopping. Those around you are saying they forgot to purchase the candy earlier, but you know better.

Surveys taken by the National Retail Foundation show consumers plan to spend $3 billion on Halloween candy this year. The Candy Store, a bulk online candy store, has broken down the most popular varieties sold during Halloween according to sales data over the past 14 years: The top seller is Reese’s Cups, followed by Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst, Hot Tamales, Sour Patch Kids, Hershey Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops, and Candy Corn.

The Candy Store surveyed over 17,000 people, asking them to name the best and the worst Halloween candies. The top 10 best were Reese’s Cups, M&M’s, Skittles, Snickers, Sour Patch Kids, Kit Kat, Twix, Hershey Bar, Butterfinger, and Nerds.

There are many mysteries in the universe but there is no mystery to what happens to the 10 best Halloween candies – kids and adults will be on a sugar high until every last piece of it is gone.

Trick-or-Treating schedules, events:

Gallia County

Trick or treat:

Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. — Crown City (weather permitting).

Thursday Oct. 28, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. — Gallipolis, and villages of Vinton, and Rio Grande.

Rio Grande will also host carnival games, cotton candy and hot dogs at the Rio Grande Fire Department, free to the public, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

As previously reported, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin announced the county had also set trick-or-treat for Oct. 28 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Other Gallia County events:

Buckeye Hills Career Center will be holding a Community Appreciation Day 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oct. 30. Free activities include pumpkins from the BHCC pumpkin patch, beans/corn bread, chili, hot dogs & water, treats (popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones), music/entertainment (bring your chairs), door prizes, face painting, picture prop at the pumpkin patch, BHCC yard signs and cups, costume contest with prizes for kids and students, and trick-or-treat throughout the center’s labs/tents/buildings. There will also be a FFA fundraiser.

Also, the office of Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren has been delivering bags for trick-or-treating to all elementary schools in Gallia County. Extra bags are available to those who need them at the prosecutor’s office on the second floor of the Gallia County Courthouse — available to all children, including those who are home schooled, in preschool, youth groups, for truck-or-treat events, etc. The bags are purchased with money seized from drug traffickers, according to the the prosecutor’s office.

Meigs County

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. — Villages of Pomeroy, Middleport, Racine, Rutland, Tuppers Plains, Reedsville and Chester.

Saturday, Oct. 30 — the Village of Syracuse will hold a day filled with Halloween activities. Trick-or-treat there will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Earlier that day, a car show, sponsored by the Syracuse Police Department and Syracuse Fire Department will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be prizes for best of show, and the registration fee is a donation. A Halloween parade will follow at 2:30 p.m. with ATVs, golf carts, and others invited to join in.

(Editor’s note: Pomeroy’s Treat Street was canceled this year due to the pandemic.)

Mason County

October 28 will be the day throughout the county when little ones don their costumes and gather candy.

Trick-or-treat will be held the following times in each town, as well as unincorporated areas:

Point Pleasant – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.;

Hartford – 6 to 7 p.m.;

Leon – 5 to 7 p.m.;

Mason – 6 to 7 p.m.;

Henderson – 7 to 9 p.m. for the Second Annual Trunk-or-Treat in the field beside the Henderson Community Building; and,

Unincorporated areas – 5 to 7 p.m. as set by the Mason County Commission.

In addition, the Town of Mason will hold “Halloween in the Park” immediately after trick-or-treat at 7 p.m. The event will take place at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park and will feature pumpkin decorating and outdoor movies. Those attending are asked to bring seating.

Due to the forecast of inclement weather, the town of New Haven has moved trick-or-treat to Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Other Mason County events:

The Letart Community Outdoor Halloween Party will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m., costume judging, pumpkin judging, games, and prizes, refreshments will be provided by the Community Center, all are welcome.

(Editor’s note: The Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party was canceled this year due to the pandemic.)

All residents giving out candy are encouraged to leave their porch or outdoor lights on for the safety of the children.

Mindy Kearns, Brittany Hively and Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

Trick-or-treat times across Gallia County take place this Thursday, Oct. 28. Pictured are trick-or-treaters from a previous year in Gallipolis. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_DSC_0831-3.jpg Trick-or-treat times across Gallia County take place this Thursday, Oct. 28. Pictured are trick-or-treaters from a previous year in Gallipolis. OVP File Photo

It’s all about the candy

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

