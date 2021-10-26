Gallipolis FD earns upgraded ISO Rating

GALLIPOLIS — This week, the Gallipolis Fire Department received notification from ISO (Insurance Services Office) of its Fire Suppression Rating being reduced from a five (5) to a four (4).

According to a news release sent on behalf of the department, Fire Chief Keith Elliott explained that ISO rates fire departments on a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being the best possible rating. ISO then shares this rating with many insurance companies, which in turn is used to determine rates for insurance. These ISO ratings have a direct impact on the cost homeowner’s and businesses pay for their insurance.

Ratings are the result of an audit conducted by ISO of the fire departments firefighting capabilities, equipment, training, and equipment testing along with 911 communications and water line supply and availability to fire hydrants.

Elliott said the department’s most recent audit was conducted in September 2020 and after reviewing all of the information, ISO issued Gallipolis’ new rating on Monday of this week.

Gallipolis Fire Department’s ISO rating had not changed since James Northup was Chief of the department back in the 70’s, according to Elliott.

“For our rating to drop from a 5 to a 4 is the result of the hard work and dedication of our firefighters, cooperation and backing from the City of Gallipolis administration, and great support from our local community,” Elliott said.

Pictured are Gallipolis Firefighters during last October’s dedication of the department’s Memorial Wall. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.17-FD-front.jpg Pictured are Gallipolis Firefighters during last October’s dedication of the department’s Memorial Wall. OVP File Photo

New Fire Suppression Rating and its impact on residents, businesses