Countdown to Nov. 2

GALLIPOLIS — With one week left until Ohio’s general Election Day, time is running out for Ohioans to cast an early ballot.

Gallia County has 18,776 registered voters according to Chris Burnett, director Gallia County Board of Elections.

As of Monday evening, there had been 501 ballots cast in Gallia County. Out of those ballots cast, 303 were mail-in, 173 were cast in-office, 24 were cast from a local nursing home and one was a carry-in ballot.

“The Gallia County Board of Elections will have 21 voting locations set up county wide on Election Day,” Burnett said. “Polls will be open at all locations from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Election night results can be found on our website at www.boe.ohio.gov/gallia or on our Facebook page.”

Until then voters still have time to vote early. From Monday, Oct 25 to Friday Oct. 29, the Board of Elections office will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day. Saturday, Oct. 30, the office will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct 31, the office will be open to voters from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The last day for early in-person voting is Monday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The last day for absentee applications is Saturday, Oct. 30 at noon and the absentee ballot postmark deadline is Monday, Nov. 1.

“If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.,” according to the Ohiosos.gov/elections website.

The Gallia County Board of Elections office is located on the second floor of the Gallia County Courthouse.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia County voters can securely drop off absentee voting applications or ballots to the drop box outside of the Gallia County Courthouse. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_3755-1.jpg Gallia County voters can securely drop off absentee voting applications or ballots to the drop box outside of the Gallia County Courthouse. Brittany Hively | OVP

Latest on early voting

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a writer with Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively. Reach her at (740) 444-4303 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a writer with Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively. Reach her at (740) 444-4303 ext 2555.