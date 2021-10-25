5 deaths, 180 new cases reported

(Editor’s note: Ohio Valley Publishing’s last COVID-19 update appeared in Wednesday’s edition, reporting data collected through Oct. 19. Today’s story picks up with data collected Oct. 20-25.)

OHIO VALLEY — From Wednesday, Oct. 20 – Monday, Oct. 25, there have been five new COVID-19 related deaths and 180 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

According to data collected Oct. 20 – Oct. 25:

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported the death of an individual in the 50-59 age range, and 65 new cases on Monday, for Gallia County.

In Meigs County, ODH reported the death of an individual in the 40-49 age range, and 73 new cases, on Monday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported the deaths of three individuals — one in the 41-50 age range, and two in the 51-60 age range — along with 42 new cases, on Monday for Mason County.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 4,193 total cases (65 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 269 hospitalizations (7 new) and 67 deaths (1 new). Of the 4,193 cases, 3,757 (174 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 792 cases (16 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 — 675 cases (12 new), 12 hospitalizations (1 new)

30-39 — 582 cases (9 new), 12 hospitalizations

40-49 — 631 cases (5 new), 27 hospitalizations, 4 deaths (1 new)

50-59 — 563 cases (9 new), 45 hospitalizations (3 new), 7 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 453 cases (6 new), 44 hospitalizations (2 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 306 cases (5 new), 68 hospitalizations, 16 deaths

80-plus — 191 cases (3 new), 54 hospitalizations (1 new), 29 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,516 (41.86 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,572 (38.70 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 2,672 total cases (73 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 148 hospitalizations (4 new) and 51 deaths (1 new). Of the 2,672 cases, 2,350 (102 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 508 cases (17 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 —378 cases (12 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 341 cases (7 new), 11 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 new death

40-49 — 390 cases (1 new), 15 hospitalizations (1 new), 2 deaths (1 new)

50-59 — 371 cases (12 new), 20 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

60-69 — 324 cases (3 new), 35 hospitalizations (1 new), 8 deaths

70-79 — 227 cases (4 new), 33 hospitalizations (1 new), 15 deaths

80-plus — 133 cases (1 new), 23 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,454 (41.27 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,636 (37.70 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 3,590 cases (42 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,358 confirmed cases, 232 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 54 deaths (3 new). DHHR reports there are currently 70 active cases and 3,466 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 54 confirmed cases (2 less), 2 probable case

5-11 — 155 confirmed cases (4 new), 14 probable cases (1 less)

12-15 — 194 confirmed cases (2 new), 16 probable cases

16-20 — 263 confirmed cases (4 new), 12 probable cases (1 less)

21-25 — 256 confirmed cases (5 new), 21 probable cases (2 less)

26-30 — 299 confirmed cases (4 new), 18 probable cases

31-40 — 516 confirmed cases (9 new), 36 probable cases (3 less)

41-50 — 512 confirmed cases (9 new), 30 probable cases (3 less), 2 deaths (1 new)

51-60 — 456 confirmed cases (8 new), 37 probable cases (1 less), 6 deaths (2 new)

61-70 — 351 confirmed cases (7 new), 22 probable cases (1 less), 10 deaths

71+ — 302 confirmed cases (4 new), 24 probable cases, 36 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 2,765;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,605 (31 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 160 (10 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 39 (3 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 2.

A total of 10,826 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 40.8 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,161 fully vaccinated or 34.5 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently gold on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 2,325 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 4,296), 142 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 235), 21 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 22) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 80) with 23,955 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,440,701 (55.10 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,016,969 (51.47 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 267,398 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 877 reported since Friday’s DHHR update. DHHR reports 16,329 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 236 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 4,292 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 29 since Friday. There are 7,867 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 7.51 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.09 percent.

Statewide, 1,035, 651 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (57.8 percent of the population). A total of 50.9 percent of the population, 911,335 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 740-446-2342, ext. 2102.

