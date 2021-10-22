Rebels join fight against breast cancer

South Gallia’s National Honor Society (NHS) works during October to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

According to a news release from the society, the NHS held its annual “Pink Out” t-shirt fundraiser, earning $1,000 to donate to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

South Gallia’s NHS also partnered with the varsity volleyball team to give back to someone who has impacted its community and is fighting breast cancer. The varsity volleyball team auctioned off a signed volleyball, and the winner, Jason Weaver, had the highest bid of $500. The National Honor Society gathered “Pink Out” T-shirts from previous years and had them made into a quilt. They auctioned it off on Facebook as a silent auction. Joseph Ehman, an alumni of South Gallia, won the quilt for $400. With that, he donated $600. So, the NHS and the varsity volleyball team of South Gallia were able to donate $1,500 in total to someone fighting breast cancer.

Information submitted by Lily Clagg.