Trick-or-treat across Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY — Children of all ages will be sporting their costume of choice and venturing out into the county for some candy next week.

Trick-or-treat will be held in the following locations on Oct. 28:

Gallipolis — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.;

Vinton — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.;

Crown City — 5:30 to 7 p.m., weather permitting;

Rio Grande — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

In addition, Rio Grande will host carnival games, cotton candy and hot dogs at the Rio Grande Fire Department, free to the public, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

As previously reported, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin announced the county had also set trick-or-treat for Oct. 28 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“We want to remind all drivers to be cautious and drive with a heightened level of awareness throughout the county during these times,” a news release from Sheriff Champlin’s office, stated. “This date and time will be for the majority of locations throughout the county, however, some villages or private entities will likely be conducting other Halloween related family fun activities throughout the county on different times and days.”

The sheriff’s news release continued: “We would also like to offer the following tips to make this year’s Halloween festivities safe for everyone. As always, we look forward to seeing our families and friends out on the Trick-or-Treat trail this Halloween.”

Sheriff Champlin also released the following holiday safety tips:

Before Halloween:

· Plan costumes that are bright and reflective. Make sure shoes fit well and that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping, entanglement or contact with flames.

· Consider adding reflective tape or striping to costumes and trick-or-treat bags for greater visibility.

· Think twice before using simulated knives, guns or swords. If such props must be used, be certain they do not appear authentic and are soft and flexible to prevent injury.

When Trick or Treating:

· Stay in a group, walk slowly and communicate where you are going.

· Only trick-or-treat in well-known neighborhoods at homes that have a porch light on.

· Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk. Cross streets only at corners with well-marked crosswalks.

· If no sidewalk is available, walk at the farthest edge of the roadway facing traffic.

· Never cut across yards or use alleys.

· Always walk never run across a street.

· Never enter a stranger’s home or car for a treat.

· Don’t assume the right-a-way. Motorists may have trouble seeing Trick-or-Treaters. Just because one car stopped doesn’t mean others will.

· Never consume unwrapped food items or open beverages that may be offered.

· No treats should be eaten until checked by an adult.

· Confine or secure household pets for an evening of frightful sights and sounds. Any pets must be on a leash and under control at all times.

· Law enforcement authorities should be notified immediately of any suspicious or unlawful activity.

