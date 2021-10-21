Training prepares local firefighters

Last week, firefighters with the Gallipolis Fire Department, along with colleagues from the Point Pleasant Fire Department, did training exercises on vehicle extrication tactics. Pictured are scenes from the training with members of both departments – the two often provide mutual aid for the other, when needed. This is also Fire Prevention Week and like many departments across the county, the Gallipolis Fire Department visited students at Washington Elementary earlier this week to educate children on fire safety.

Last week, firefighters with the Gallipolis Fire Department, along with colleagues from the Point Pleasant Fire Department, did training exercises on vehicle extrication tactics. Pictured are scenes from the training with members of both departments – the two often provide mutual aid for the other, when needed. This is also Fire Prevention Week and like many departments across the county, the Gallipolis Fire Department visited students at Washington Elementary earlier this week to educate children on fire safety. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.22-FD-3-1.jpg Last week, firefighters with the Gallipolis Fire Department, along with colleagues from the Point Pleasant Fire Department, did training exercises on vehicle extrication tactics. Pictured are scenes from the training with members of both departments – the two often provide mutual aid for the other, when needed. This is also Fire Prevention Week and like many departments across the county, the Gallipolis Fire Department visited students at Washington Elementary earlier this week to educate children on fire safety. Gallipolis Fire Chief Keith Elliott | Courtesy