Update on early voting

GALLIPOLIS — With a little less than two weeks until the Nov. 2 Election Day in Ohio, Gallia County has seen an uptick in early voting.

As of noon on Wednesday, Gallia County Board of Elections reported 99 voters had cast an early ballot in-person at the Board of Elections office. The board has sent out 202 mail-in ballots with 55 ballots returned.

Early voters can cast votes in the Board of Elections office on the second floor of the Gallia County Courthouse or voters can submit an application and receive a ballot by mail.

To receive a ballot by mail, voters can call the Board of Elections or request a ballot online via its website. Ballots can be mailed in or dropped in the secured dropbox outside of the courthouse.

Director Chris Burnett said the Board of Elections office will have extended hours to allow voters more opportunity through Election Day.

The last day of early voting is Monday, Nov. 1 and Election Day is Nov. 2 with polls opening at 6:30 a.m.

Early voting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 22. From Oct. 25 to Oct 29 office hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 31, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gallia County residents can now view an update on absentee voting, updated daily on https://lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/gallia/avreport.aspx.

Early voting for Gallia County is open until Nov. 1.Those who wish to, can go to the Board of Elections Office on the second floor of the Gallia County Courthouse to cast their ballot here.

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer with Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 444-4303 ext 2555.

