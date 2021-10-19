2 deaths reported, 34 new cases

OHIO VALLEY — Two COVID-19 related deaths, and 34 new cases, were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

The first COVID-19 related death of an individual in the 30-39 age range in the OVP area, was reported in Meigs County by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) on Tuesday. In addition, ODH reported the COVID-19 related death of an individual in the 50-59 age range in Gallia County.

ODH also reported 16 new cases in Gallia, and seven new cases in Meigs, on Tuesday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported there were 11 new cases on Tuesday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 4,128 total cases (16 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 262 hospitalizations (3 new) and 66 deaths (1 new). Of the 4,128 cases, 3,583 (36 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 776 cases (2 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 — 663 cases (5 new), 11 hospitalizations

30-39 — 573 cases (1 new), 12 hospitalizations

40-49 — 626 cases (3 new), 27 hospitalizations, 3 deaths

50-59 — 554 cases (2 new), 42 hospitalizations (1 new), 7 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 447 cases (2 new), 42 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 301 cases (1 new), 68 hospitalizations (1 new), 16 deaths

80-plus — 188 cases, 53 hospitalizations, 29 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,478 (41.74 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,517 (38.52 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 2,599 total cases (7 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 144 hospitalizations (1 new) and 50 deaths (1 new). Of the 2,599 cases, 2,248 (23 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 491 cases (3 new), 6 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 — 366 cases, 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 334 cases (1 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 new death

40-49 — 373 cases (1 new), 14 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 359 cases (1 new), 20 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

60-69 — 321 cases (1 new), 34 hospitalizations (1 new), 8 deaths

70-79 — 223 cases, 32 hospitalizations (2 new), 15 deaths

80-plus — 132 cases, 23 hospitalizations (1 new), 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,395 (41.01 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,557 (37.36 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 3,548 cases (11 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,304 confirmed cases, 244 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 51 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 91 active cases and 3,406 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 56 confirmed cases (3 new), 2 probable case

5-11 — 151 confirmed cases (1 new), 15 probable cases

12-15 — 192 confirmed cases (1 new), 16 probable cases

16-20 — 259 confirmed cases (2 new), 13 probable cases (1 less)

21-25 — 25 confirmed cases (1 new), 23 probable cases (1 new)

26-30 — 295 confirmed cases, 18 probable cases

31-40 — 507 confirmed cases (1 new), 39 probable cases (1 less)

41-50 — 503 confirmed cases (1 new), 33 probable cases (2 new), 1 death

51-60 — 448 confirmed cases (2 new), 38 probable cases (1 less), 4 deaths

61-70 — 344 confirmed cases (1 new), 23 probable cases, 10 deaths

71+ — 298 confirmed cases (3 less), 24 probable cases (1 new), 36 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 2,724;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,574 (11 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 150;

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 36;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 2.

A total of 10,742 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 40.5 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,052 fully vaccinated or 34.1 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently gold on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 3,617 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 4,863), 348 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 250), 35 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 22) and 289 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 80) with 23,616 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,414,708 (54.88 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,987,987 (51.23 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 261,890 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 757 reported since Monday’s DHHR update. DHHR reports 15,343 “breakthrough” cases as of Tuesday with 219 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 4,145 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 11 since Monday. There are 8,535 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 8.74 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.07 percent.

Statewide, 1,029,422 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (57.4 percent of the population). A total of 50.5 percent of the population, 905,290 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 740-446-2342, ext. 2102.

