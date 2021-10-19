Planning ‘The Healing Field’

BIDWELL — River Valley High School’s American History and AP Government students are once again welcoming all veterans and the community to its second annual “Remembering Our Veterans Healing Field.”

According to a news release from organizers, this event will be to honor all veterans and will be dedicated to Afghanistan war veterans who perished from Ohio.

The display will include 2,465 flags representing the number of veterans who perished from the United States in Afghanistan and also will include 281 larger flags for Ohio Veterans who perished in Iraq and Afghanistan. The event will also include a wall with names of the veterans who perished in Afghanistan from Ohio, and pictures of the most recent 13 fallen heros.

The event will be located in front of River Valley High School, Nov. 9-11 and will be illuminated at night on Nov. 9th and 10th.

“We would like to welcome visitors to drive past the field between the hours of 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.,” stated the news release. “We would also like to invite our veterans to our assembly on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided by Vinton Baptist Church in our library and will be served by our National Honors Society at 12 p.m. prior to the assembly. We would like to thank Dr. Denise Shockley and the S.T.E.P.S. program for providing our flags, Chad Wallace our resource officer for securing our lighting, Angie Petrie and the Art Club, Jeremy Peck’s IT classes, Dama Shultz and RVHS National Honor’s Society, Chloe Haney and RVHS Leo club, Vinton Baptist Church and Bob McCarley for providing our larger flags.”

Information provided by Brea McClung of RVHS.

Students at River Valley High School placed 2,997 flags as part of the Healing Field display last fall. The event returns this November. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_11.11-Healing-Field-4.jpg Students at River Valley High School placed 2,997 flags as part of the Healing Field display last fall. The event returns this November. Brea McClung | Courtesy The Healing Field event will be located in front of River Valley High School, Nov. 9-11 and will be illuminated at night on Nov. 9 and 10. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_11.11-Healing-Field-1.jpg The Healing Field event will be located in front of River Valley High School, Nov. 9-11 and will be illuminated at night on Nov. 9 and 10. Brea McClung | Courtesy