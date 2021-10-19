OVB debit card benefits Gallia county’s animals

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio Valley Bank recently added a new design to their Community First debit card program. The card features an adorable dog and will benefit the Friends of Gallia County’s Animals.

According to a news release from OVB, “Friends of Gallia County’s Animals is a volunteer organization that promotes the welfare of and provides assistance and care to displaced, abandoned or abused animals. The organization also works tirelessly to promote responsible ownership through healthy animal and human relationships.”

Ohio Valley Bank checking account holders can choose to upgrade the look of their debit card to the Friends of Gallia County’s Animals card for $10, with $5 being donated back to the organization.

Donna Smith, Friends of Gallia County’s Animals treasurer and fundraising coordinator, described the new debit card as another way to help area animals by supporting the organization’s fundraising efforts.

“The Friends of Gallia County’s Animals is a local 501(c)(3) that assists with the care, treatment and placement of animals in need. The goal is to prevent unnecessary euthanasia of animals. There is a focus on spay/neuter efforts as overpopulation is a huge problem in our community. Our group has fundraisers locally throughout the year to pay for our efforts,” Smith said.

Officials from local charities or schools wishing to participate in the Community First debit card program should email communityfirst@ovbc.com. For more information on the cards and to see the currently available designs, visit https://www.ovbc.com/personal/bank/debit-cards.

Information provided by OVB.

Pictured are OVB’s Cari Schuler and Donna Smith of Friends of Gallia County’s Animals, showing the latest card design. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.20-GalliaAnimals.jpg Pictured are OVB’s Cari Schuler and Donna Smith of Friends of Gallia County’s Animals, showing the latest card design. OVB Courtesy