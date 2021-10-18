Gallipolis Christmas Parade prep

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau has begun taking registrations for the annual Gallipolis Christmas Parade which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. in Downtown Gallipolis.

According to a news release from the Bureau, “In recognition of their dedication not only to the GCCVB, but to our community the 2021 Christmas Parade Marshal will be the Gallipolis Lions Club.”

Participants may register at www.visitgallia.com or registration forms can be picked up at the Gallia County CVB, 441 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Monday-Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Due to time constraints, the deadline to submit a registration form is Thursday, Nov. 12. Entries will not be accepted after this date. There is no cost to participate. Participants may also find a list of general guidance to reduce exposure/illness from COVID-19 on our website, as we would like to encourage health safety for the community.

“We hope that everyone enjoys this year’s parade and would like to thank the Kiwanis Club for their time and dedication in lining up participants on the day of the parade. Be sure to check out our website for a list of events and activities scheduled throughout the holiday season in Gallipolis and Gallia County for locals and guests alike to enjoy,” stated Amanda Crouse, executive director of the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

For a complete list of things to do and see, visit www.VisitGallia.com or contact the GCCVB at 740-446-6882.

Information submitted by GCCVB.

Area shriners buzz by on mini-cars at a previous parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_DSC_0812.jpg Area shriners buzz by on mini-cars at a previous parade. OVP File Photo Gallia Academy Marching Band echoes drum beats in downtown Gallipolis during a previous parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_DSC_0773.jpg Gallia Academy Marching Band echoes drum beats in downtown Gallipolis during a previous parade. OVP File Photo

Registration Deadline Nov. 12