Deaths, new cases reported

(Editor’s note: Ohio Valley Publishing’s last COVID-19 update appeared in Thursday’s edition, reporting data collected through Oct. 13. Today’s story picks up with data collected Oct. 14-18.)

OHIO VALLEY — From Thursday, Oct. 14 – Monday 18, there have been six new COVID-19 related deaths and 202 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

According to data collected Oct. 14 – Oct. 18:

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported three COVID-19 related deaths for Gallia County. One death of an individual was each reported in the 50-59, 70-79 and 80-plus age ranges. In addition, there were 88 new cases reported on Monday by ODH in Gallia.

ODH also reported two COVID-19 related deaths for Meigs County. One death of an individual was each reported in the 50-59 and 70-79 age ranges. In addition, there were 67 new cases reported on Monday by ODH in Meigs.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported the COVID-19 related death of an individual in the 70-plus age range. In addition, there were 47 new cases reported on Monday by DHHR in Mason County.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, Oct. 18, there have been 4,112 total cases (88 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 259 hospitalizations (5 new) and 65 deaths (3 new). Of the 4,112 cases, 3,547 (110 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 774 cases (24 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 — 658 cases (12 new), 11 hospitalizations (1 new)

30-39 — 572 cases (15 new), 12 hospitalizations

40-49 — 623 cases (13 new), 27 hospitalizations (2 new), 3 deaths

50-59 — 552 cases (10 new), 41 hospitalizations (2 new), 6 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 445 cases (11 new), 41 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 300 cases (4 new), 67 hospitalizations (1 new), 16 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 188 cases (1 less), 53 hospitalizations, 29 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,462 (41.68 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,497 (38.45 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, Oct. 18, there have been 2,592 total cases (67 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 143 hospitalizations (13 new) and 49 deaths (2 new). Of the 2,592 cases, 2,225 (96 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 488 cases (17 new), 6 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 — 366 cases (7 new), 5 hospitalizations (2 new)

30-39 — 333 cases (9 new), 10 hospitalizations

40-49 — 372 cases (11 new), 14 hospitalizations (2 new), 1 death

50-59 — 358 cases (9 new), 20 hospitalizations (2 new), 4 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 320 cases (6 new), 33 hospitalizations (3 new), 8 deaths

70-79 — 223 cases (3 new), 32 hospitalizations (2 new), 15 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 132 cases (5 new), 23 hospitalizations (1 new), 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,382 (40.96 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,539 (37.28 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday, Oct. 18 from DHHR, there have been 3,537 cases (47 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,294 confirmed cases, 243 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 51 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 97 active cases and 3,389 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 53 confirmed cases (2 less), 2 probable case

5-11 — 150 (1 new) confirmed cases, 15 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 191 confirmed cases (1 new), 16 probable cases

16-20 — 257 confirmed cases (3 new), 14 probable cases

21-25 — 250 confirmed cases (2 new), 22 probable cases

26-30 — 295 confirmed cases (7 new), 18 probable cases (1 less)

31-40 — 506 confirmed cases (5 new), 40 probable cases (3 less)

41-50 — 502 confirmed cases (4 new), 31 probable cases (3 less), 1 death

51-60 — 446 confirmed cases (5 new), 39 probable cases (3 new), 4 deaths

61-70 — 343 confirmed cases (6 new), 23 probable cases (1 new), 10 deaths

71+ — 301 confirmed cases (8 new), 23 probable cases (2 less), 36 deaths (1 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 2,713;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,563 (41);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 150 (6 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 36 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 2.

A total of 10,697 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 40.3 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,015 fully vaccinated or 34 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday, Oct. 18 from ODH, there have been 2,810 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 5,038), 264 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 254), 25 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 22) and 0 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 68) with 23,327 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,408,679 (54.83 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,981,660 (51.17 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday, Oct. 18 from DHHR, there have been 261,133 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 689 reported since Friday’s DHHR update. DHHR reports 15,346 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 216 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 4,134 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 28 since Friday. There are 9,033 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 8.08 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.06 percent.

Statewide, 1,027,408 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (57.3 percent of the population). A total of 50.4 percent of the population, 902,568 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_covid-8.jpg

Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 740-446-2342, ext. 2102.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 740-446-2342, ext. 2102.