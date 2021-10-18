County Commission approves agenda items

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Commission recently approved the minutes from the Oct. 7 meeting, approving agenda items, meeting with foreign exchange students from South Gallia High School and noting the recent award presented to Grant Administrator Karen Sprague.

Commissioner Q. Jay Stapleton, M. Eugene Greene and Harold Montgomery were all in attendance.

Foreign exchange students — Karolina Keazia, Khrystyna and Lusine Jhangiryan — from South Gallia High School with the FLEX Program were introduced to the board by Prosecutor Jason Holdren. The commission shared their responsibilities with the students and answered questions from them regarding the decision to join the commission. Holdren said the students were learning about local government by visiting the courthouse; they also planned to visit other elected officials and departments during the courthouse visit.

An animal shelter report was given with six animals coming in as of Oct. 3. Two animals were adopted, one was reclaimed, three went into foster care and 32 animals remain at the shelter. It was also reported there was one dog euthanized during quarter three, being the only one of the year.

Gallia County Sanitarian John McKean reported eight dog bites during the third quarter, citing seven of the dogs involved had owners.

A travel request from Auditor Larry Bets to Hocking County, Ohio on Oct. 8 for the Southeast district County Commissioner Association of Ohio was approved.

Greene, Stapleton and County Administrator Melissa Clark met with Michael K. Burns, managing director Ohio Public Finance to discuss the refunding of the county’s outstanding bonds on Oct. 5. No action was taken.

Clark presented proposals from Bricker and Eckler LLP and Plante and Moran to provide technical expertise and consulting services for the use and reporting of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) local fiscal recovery funds. Montgomery motioned to retain Bricker and Eckler LLP as legal consult, Stapleton seconded the motion and all approved.

Grant Administrator Sprague reported she was working on several grants at the time. Montgomery noted Sprague recently was awarded the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) Excellence in Public Service Award from OVRDC.

Dana Glassburn, director of Department of Job and Family Services (DJFS) presented an amendment to the subgrant agreement for the DJFS purchase of visitation activities moving the effective date from Dec. 1 up to Oct. 1. All commissioners approved the amendment.

Sheriff Matthew Champlin, Chief Deputy Troy Johnson and Sheriff Administer Heather Casto requested supplemental appropriation in the county general fun for “sheriff contract repair and supplies and in jail contract services, noting the sheriff supplies expense line is use for fueling.” No action was taken as the commissioners said they would look into the budget and the commissioners asked the department to meet with Clark to discuss possible transfers.

Kyle Mooney, assistant engineer recommended the CGT/TC Energy and Gallia County letter agreement RUMA completion notice and partial release with Columbia Gas. On Mooney’s recommendation, all commissioners agreed.

The Ohio Broadband Grant and the expansion of broadband in Gallia and Lawrence Counties was discussed between the commission and JB Nets Steve Kline, Candi Denney and David Burdell.

An additional EMS truck from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the COVID-19 pandemic was discussed. Director Keith Wilson requested three additional cots, in case there would be a need to leave one at the hospital. The commissioners agreed to the need and will be looking into the ARPA funding availability.

Kevin Dennis, John Jones and Cindy Thacker from Field of Hope met with the commission sharing the work of Field of Hope and the vision of for a Resilience Program Project. It was requested the board offer a letter of support for Field of Hope’s Grant application. The commissioners agreed.

With the recent AT&T contract expiring, 911/EMA/LEPC Director Sherry Daines presented a 36-month contract with AT&T. The board approved based on Daines’ recommendation.

A resolution to add an additional EMS shift until the COVID-19 pandemic and three additional cots were approved by the board.