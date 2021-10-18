G-J-V Joint Vocational School Board meets

RIO GRANDE — The Board of Education for the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District recently approved minutes from a regular meeting, voting on personnel and accepting funding.

The board passed the following resolutions for a district strategic plan, curriculum for employability, textbooks were adopted, a permanent agreement to participate in the United States Department of Agriculture nutrition program and the revision of the part-time hourly and substitute salary schedule for the 2021-22 school year.

A donation for the Drug Free Clubs of America chapter from the Kidd Family Foundation/Columbus Foundation was accepted.

The board granted permission to accept funds from the Innovative Strategies Grant Projects through the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center and funds from South Central Ohio Jobs and family Services for the fiscal year of 2022.

Permission was granted for the adult division to enter into a clinical contract with Lakin Hospital and an amended agreement with Ohio Health Corporation.

The adult student handbook was approved.

Hourly part-time contracts were approved for Nalin Arthur, Gregery McGinnis, Danielle Malone, Amy Barr, Jodie Harrison, Amanda Hughes and Autumn Perkins for the adult division.

The board also confirmed regular hourly contracts for part-time employment for Amy Barr, Jodie Harrison, Amanda Hughes and Autumn Perkins. Approval of the following substitute personnel for the 2021-2022 school year was approved for Patricia Gibbs, Paul Combs Jr. and Samantha Shafer. Heather McBride and Samantha Shaffer were approved as non-certificated substitute personnel.

Applied academic supplement contracts for Michael Brace, Mike Davis, Rosalie Harper, Tammy Roush, Jerrod Ferguson, Jeremy Peck, Casey McAllister and Pam Updike were approved.

A position description for the dean of expansion was also approved during the meeting.