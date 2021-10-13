78 new COVID cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — There were 78 new cases of COVID-19 reported from across the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 39 additional cases in Gallia County, and 20 new cases in Meigs County, on Wednesday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 19 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 4,024 total cases (39 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 254 hospitalizations (6 new) and 62 deaths. Of the 4,024 cases, 3,437 (25 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 750 cases (8 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 — 646 cases (5 new), 10 hospitalizations

30-39 — 557 cases (6 new), 12 hospitalizations (1 new)

40-49 — 610 cases (11 new), 25 hospitalizations (2 new), 3 deaths

50-59 — 542 cases (5 new), 39 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 434 cases (2 new), 41 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 296 cases (2 new), 66 hospitalizations (2 new), 15 deaths

80-plus — 189 cases, 53 hospitalizations (1 new), 28 deaths

Due to a technical issue, vaccination rates were not updated on Wednesday and will resume today, according to ODH.

Vaccination rates in Gallia County (as of Tuesday) are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,333 (41.25 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,352 (37.97 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 2,525 total cases (20 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 130 hospitalizations (1 new) and 47 deaths. Of the 2,525 cases, 2,129 (36 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 471 cases (8 new), 5 hospitalizations

20-29 — 359 cases (4 new), 3 hospitalizations

30-39 — 324 cases (1 new), 10 hospitalizations

40-49 — 361 cases (4 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 349 cases (1 new), 18 hospitalizations, 3 death

60-69 — 314 cases (1 new), 30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 220 cases (1 new), 30 hospitalizations (1 new), 14 deaths

80-plus — 127 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Due to a technical issue, vaccination rates were not updated on Wednesday and will resume today, according to ODH.

Vaccination rates in Meigs County (as of Tuesday) are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,330 (40.73 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,420 (36.7 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 3,490 cases (19 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,244 confirmed cases, 246 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 50 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 142 active cases and 3,298 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 55 confirmed cases, 2 probable case

5-11 — 149 (2 new) confirmed cases, 14 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 190 confirmed cases (3 new), 16 probable cases (1 less)

16-20 — 254 confirmed cases (1 new), 13 probable cases

21-25 — 248 confirmed cases (1 less), 22 probable cases (1 new)

26-30 — 288 confirmed cases (1 new), 19 probable cases

31-40 — 501 confirmed cases (2 new), 43 probable cases (1 new)

41-50 — 488 confirmed cases (1 new), 34 probable cases (3 new), 1 death

51-60 — 441 confirmed cases (1 new), 36 probable cases (1 new), 4 deaths

61-70 — 337 confirmed cases (1 new), 22 probable cases (2 new), 10 deaths

71+ — 293 confirmed cases (2 less), 25 probable cases (2 new), 35 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 2,666;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,522 (18 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 144 (1 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 35;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 2.

A total of 10,677 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 40.3 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 8,942 fully vaccinated or 33.7 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 5,648 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 5,456), 385 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 252), 33 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 21) and 0 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 68) with 22,021 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Due to a technical issue, vaccination rates were not updated on Wednesday and will resume today, according to ODH.

Vaccination rates in Ohio (as of Tuesday) are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,375,977 (54.55 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,942,467 (50.84 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 255,778 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,130 reported since Tuesday. DHHR reports 14,530 “breakthrough” cases as of Wednesday with 196 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 3,998 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with three since Tuesday. There are 9,703 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 8.20 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.03 percent.

Statewide, 1,022,880 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (57.1 percent of the population). A total of 50.1 percent of the population, 897,119 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 740-446-2342, ext. 2102.

