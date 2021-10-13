RVHS Beta Club attends national summit

BIDWELL — Six River Valley High School Students recently traveled to Sevierville, Tenn. to participate in the National Beta Club Leadership Summit.

According to a news release from RVHS, students in attendance qualified to compete at the National Beta Convention in Nashville, Tenn. next July. There are nine Regional Beta Leadership Summits held nationwide during the academic school year.

The National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. And for more than 80 years, it has prepared today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders.

Their mission statement is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.

Student Objectives for the Leadership Summits include:

Identifying personal behaviors and personality styles;

Committing to identifying core ethical and personal values, and commit to act on them;

Developing relationships where the dignity and contributions of all people are respected;

Developing skills to be able to successfully work in groups and teams to accomplish a collective goal;

Connecting with like-minded individuals in order to promote the ideals of the National Beta Club;

Increasing their capability to achieve goals.

Seniors Kate Nutter, Jaylyn Lee, Aislynn Bostic and Juniors Allison Hess and Taylor Hopkins competed in Lead Outside the Box to qualify for National Competition.

For this competition, teams of students are given a real-world problem at the beginning of the event. On the second day of the event, teams give a two-minute presentation of how they solved the given problem followed by a question/answer segment. This year’s prompt required students to develop a plan to reduce stress and anxiety in their school.

These students also competed in and qualified for Nationals in the Collaboration Connection competition. In this competition teams of 5 to 8 students engage in quick, creative, and critical thinking challenges. The team members must think on their feet by applying collaborative leadership skills and make connections to produce a response in a given time frame. The challenge will be a combination of performance-based and task-based problem solving.

Junior Haley Clark was chosen at this year’s summit to serve as the Regional Leadership Representative for the 2022 Summit and will compete at National Convention for National Leadership Representative. Clark will also represent Ohio at next summer’s Leadership Conference in Washington D.C.

While at the Summit River Valley students were also able to attend an Officer Training session and motivational sessions with nationally known speakers such as Bill Cordes. Bill Cordes has keynoted programs for conferences, conventions, schools and universities nationwide. He has authored and co-authored 6 books for teens and college students and also created the college program “YOGOWYPI University” that teaches and challenges nearly 20,000 college freshman each year to maximize their college experience. He is the creator of the “School Unity Project” a program designed to empower students and teachers to create a better school culture though positive personal and peer interaction.

“The Leadership Summit experience is a very positive and motivating force for those students who attend,” Amy Stanley, RVHS Beta advisor, stated. “It helps students develop their leadership potential and take some of that energy back to their school and club.”

Information provided by RVHS.

Junior Haley Clark, pictured, was selected as a Regional Leadership Representative for the 2022-2023 year and is eligible to compete at National Convention in July. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.13-Beta-2.jpg Junior Haley Clark, pictured, was selected as a Regional Leadership Representative for the 2022-2023 year and is eligible to compete at National Convention in July. RVHS | Courtesy Pictured from left are River Valley Beta Club members Aislynn Bostic, Taylor Hopkins, Jaylyn Lee, Haley Clark, Kate Nutter, Allison Hess. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.14-Beta.jpg Pictured from left are River Valley Beta Club members Aislynn Bostic, Taylor Hopkins, Jaylyn Lee, Haley Clark, Kate Nutter, Allison Hess. RVHS | Courtesy