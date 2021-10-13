WVa regulators OK continued operation of 3 power plants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Utility regulators have approved a request by two American Electric Power subsidiaries to keep three West Virginia power plants operational until at least 2040.

The request granted Tuesday by the state Public Service Commission involves three coal-fired power plants operated by Appalachian Power Co. and Wheeling Power Co. The companies are upgrading the John Amos plant in Winfield, the Mountaineer plant in New Haven and the Mitchell plant in Moundsville to comply with federal environmental regulations.

The PSC said in a news release that the order won’t immediately affect West Virginia customers’ power bills.

The original order in the case resulted in a rate increase that would add about $2.64 to the bill of a residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. Further proceedings would be required for any additional amount resulting from Tuesday’s order.

Regulators in Kentucky and Virginia rejected rate-increase requests involving the three plants, which served customers in those states.