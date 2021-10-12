Early voting begins

GALLIPOLIS — It has been just over a week since polls opened to early voters in Gallia County and across Ohio.

Early voters can cast votes in the Board of Elections office on the second floor of the Gallia County Courthouse or voters can submit an application and receive a ballot by mail.

To receive a ballot by mail, voters can call the Board of Elections or request a ballot online via its website. Ballots can be mailed in or dropped in the secured dropbox outside of the courthouse.

As of Friday, Oct. 8 there were 25 early voters who cast ballots at the office, according to Chris Burnett, director. He said the office has also mailed out 48 ballots.

Burnett said the Board of Elections office will have extended hours during early voting.

The last day of early voting is Monday, Nov. 1 and Election Day is Nov. 2 with polls opening at 6:30 a.m.

Early voting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 22. From Oct. 25 to Oct 29 office hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 31, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 1 form 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Options for early voters

