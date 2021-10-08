A ‘Revolutionary’ endeavor

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A memorial service observing the 247th anniversary of the Battle of Point Pleasant recently took place at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, with cannon and gun salutes, memorial addresses and the laying of wreaths at “The Magazine” in the park.

Ed Cromley, president of the Point Pleasant Chapter Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) was the master of ceremonies, with Randy McGill, treasurer of the Point Pleasant Chapter SAR commanding the cannon fire salute. Chaplain Lynn Halstead of the West Virginia Society SAR delivered the invocation.

The Presentation of Colors was provided by the Ohio State Color Guard under the Command of Bob Hill. Diana Johnson, regent Colonel Charles Lewis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) led the Pledge of Allegiance while Brooke Price, also a member of the Lewis DAR chapter, performed the National Anthem.

Cheryl Brown, regent for the West Virginia State Society of the DAR delivered the DAR Memorial Address followed by John A. Turley, MD, president of the West Virginia SAR, delivering the SAR Memorial Address. Turley also delivered the eulogy given by Col. Andrew Lewis on Oct. 13, 1774 on the death of his brother, Col. Charles Lewis.

Richard L. Hartinger, president Camp Charlotte Chapter Ohio Society SAR, delivered the memorial address, speaking on Camp Charlotte, Chief Logan and the Battle of Point Pleasant as well as the latter’s significance amid Revolutionary War history.

Presenting wreaths at the memorial service were:

For the City of Point Pleasant, First Ward Council Person Corrie Fetty; for the West Virginia Society SAR, State President John Turley; for the Ohio State Society SAR, Color Guard Commander Bob Hill; for the Indiana Society Indiana State Chapter, President Jeffrey W. Jones; for the New Hampshire State SAR, Joe Supple; for the West Virginia Society DAR, State Regent Cheryl Brown; for the West Virginia Society SAR Point Pleasant Chapter, Secretary David Siders; for the West Virginia Society SAR George Rogers Clark Chapter, Rudy Vincent; for the West Virginia Society SAR Greenbrier Valley Chapter, State Second Vice President Rhendal Butler; for the West Virginia Society SAR General Andrew Lewis Chapter, President Tom Galloway; for the West Virginia Society SAR General Adam Stevens, Chapter President Martin Keesecker; for the Virginia Society SAR George Mason Chapter, Past President Peter M. Davenport, Historian; for the Virginia Society SAR Fort Harrison Chapter, Scott Fielding; for the Virginia Society SAR Col. James Wood II Chapter, Allan Phillips; for the Ohio Society SAR Cincinnati, Chapter President Jack H. Bredenfoerder; for the Ohio Society SAR Hocking Valley Chapter, Allan Gummere; for the Kentucky Society SAR Blue Licks Chapter, Patrick Wesolosky.

For the State Society of the Cincinnati of Pennsylvania Memorial Observance, Committee Chair Dr Bruce I Bennett, I; for the Indiana Society SAR John Martin Chapter, President William Behnke, Sr.; for the New Jersey Society Colonel Richard Sommers Chapter, SAR Fort Randolph CAR member Rylan Price; for the United States Daughters of the war of 1812 Monongahelia, Chapter Vice President Vickie Baker; for the West Virginia Society DAR Colonel Charles Lewis Chapter, Regent Diana Johnson; for the West Virginia Society DAR Colonel Morgan Morgan Chapter, Pattie Norman; for the West Virginia Society DAR Pack Horse Ford Chapter, 1st Vice President Marlyn Kessecker; for WV Dames of Court of Honor, State President Rebecca Davis; for the West Virginia Society DAR Tanner’s Cross Roads Chapter, Chapter Regent Vickey Baker; for the West Virginia Society DAR Old Hickory Chapter, Selma Lee Humphreys; for the West Virginia Society DAR Anne Bailey Chapter, Regent Mary Johnson; for the North Carolina Society DAR Colonel Fredrick Hambright Chapter, Joyce Plonk Forrest.

For the Ohio Society DAR Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter, Regent Gina Tillis; for the Kentucky Society DAR Boone County Chapter, Registrar Robin L. Bennett; for the WV Society, United States Daughters of 1812, State President Cindy Nicewarner; for the West Virginia Society CAR Fort Randolph Chapter, Raegan Price; for WV Society Daughters of Colonial Wars, State President Rebecca Davis; for the West Virginia State Society of Mayflower Descendants, West Virginia Deputy Governor General Vickie Baker; for their 6th Great Grand Father Thomas Price combatant in the Battle of Point Pleasant, West Virginia Society CAR Fort Randolph Chapter members Remington and Romey Price and David Price; for her 5th Great Grand Father James Simpkins and 5th Great Uncle Daniel Simpkins combatants in the Battle of Point Pleasant, Selma Lee Humphreys; for the Society of New England Women ,Vickie Baker; Central District WV DAR, Central District Director Jane Larke; Ohio Society DAR Elizabeth Sherman Reese Chapter Janet Gummere; Virginia Society SAR Past President Peter Davenport; Ohio Society SARMarietta Chapter Bob Hatfield; for the Mason County Commission, Commission President Sam Nibert; for the President General National Society SAR, Central District Vice President General Jesse G. Moore.

In addition there were virtual wreath presentations via Zoom from presenters located in Maryland, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.

Commanders Hill and McGill, commanded the gun salute and cannon fire, respectively, to close the service. Chaplain Halstead delivered the benediction.

The service was sponsored by the Point Pleasant Chapter West Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution.

Additional information provided by Ed Cromley, president Point Pleasant SAR.

SAR Fort Randolph CAR member Rylan Price presents a wreath at the memorial service for the Battle of Point Pleasant. The Presentation of Colors was provided by the Ohio State Color Guard under the Command of Bob Hill. For the Ohio Society DAR Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter, Regent Gina Tillis presents a wreath. For the West Virginia Society CAR Fort Randolph Chapter, Raegan Price presents a wreath. Members of the Point Pleasant Chapter SAR prepare for the cannon fire salute. The smoke clears from the cannon fire salute. Ed Cromley, president of the Point Pleasant Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, stands for the National Anthem performed by Brooke Price. Cheryl Brown, regent for the West Virginia State Society of the DAR delivers the DAR Memorial Address alongside Ed Cromley from SAR. Laying a wreath for their 6th Great Grand Father Thomas Price combatant in the Battle of Point Pleasant, West Virginia Society CAR Fort Randolph Chapter members Remington and Romey Price and David Price. Richard L. Hartinger, president Camp Charlotte Chapter Ohio Society SAR, delivered the memorial address. Last Sunday, dozens gathered to remember the Battle of Point Pleasant. Pictured are scenes from the service which included a presenation of the colors, gun salute and wreath laying ceremony. Dozens gather at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park to observe the 247th anniversary of the Battle of Point Pleasant. Pictured are scenes from the service which included a presenation of the colors, gun salute and wreath laying ceremony.

By Beth Sergent

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

