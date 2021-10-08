County discusses need for extra ambulance

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Gallia County Commission recently approved the minutes from the Sept. 30 meeting, which included a discussion concerning an extra ambulance and additional, temporary third shift for EMS in regard to meeting needs during the pandemic.

Present at the meeting were President Harold Montgomery, Vice-president M. Eugene Greene and Commissioner Jay Stapleton.

Montgomery suggested the need for an extra ambulance to assist the EMS with handling COVID-19 health emergencies and to add a temporary third shift to last the pandemic. The suggestion came after talking with EMS Director Keith Wilson. The commission agreed to the suggestions to provide better services for the county.

A canine shelter report was given siting that five animals were brought in by the end of the week of Sept. 27; three animals went to rescues, one animal was adopted and two animals went to county foster families — putting four with fosters and leaving 28 remaining at the shelter.

Melissa Clark, county administrator said the Defense of Indigent RFP will advertise two Fridays in October with a proposal opening Nov. 9.

Clark also said she reviewed the balance of the 105 funding, noting the positive impacts on the balance with the changes to the nurse practitioners agreements in 2021. Clark plans to contact the nurse practitioners for the 2022 agreement renewals.

A spec building in the Dan Evans Industrial Park was discussed with the Gallia County Commission, Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) Ryan Smith and Josh Bodimer and the Gallia County Economic and Community Development Director Elisha Orsbon. It was noted by Montgomery that the Ohio Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant Program approves funds for these specific engineering projects. The commission noted interest in promotion of economic development, creating jobs in Gallia County.

Board of Elections Director, Chris Burnett and Assistant Director Eric Whitt requested three parking spots for voters coming in for early voting. Burnett said they would provide the signs. The commission agreed on the spots starting Oct. 5.

IT Director John Grubb said Staffinder, the software program used by the commission for timekeeping, location of staff and scheduling time-off, needed upgraded. It was agreed to move with forward with the update.

A resolution was made in regards to the Land Bank “designating the Gallia County Land Reutilization Corporation as the agency for the reclamation, rehabilitation, and Reutilzationof vacant, abandoned, tax-foreclosed and other real property in Gallia County, directing the corporation to act on behalf of and in cooperation with the county in exercising the powers and performing the duties of the county… directing the preparation of an agreement and plan in furtherance of these matters and authorizing related matters.” Greene made the motion and Stapleton seconded it with all agreeing.

An update and newsletter for 4-H programs, agricultural resources and SNAP education was presented by Tracy Winters, director; Jeff Moore, Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator, Tina Elkins, SNAP-Ed; Michelle Stumbo and Brianna McGuire.

CORSA presented the property appraisal report as of Apirl 1 was presented to file in the commission office by Nick Roach and Wiseman and Frank Halfhill.

Clark presented the financial report for the 18th Amended Certificate of Estimated Resources.